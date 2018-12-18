Hooray! UK's best iPhone XR deals extended - big data and free handsets on offer

Knowing that Mobiles.co.uk was intending to remove its fantastic iPhone XR deals from the shelves was beginning to take the slightest edge off our festive feelings. But news that it's decided to go ahead and extend those tariffs until the end of the year has our bells jingling once again!

The two deals in question on Apple's latest smartphone both come with big data and unlimited calls and texts on the O2 network (that means you get access to Priority rewards, too). Both come in at less than £40 per month and there's up to £100 automatic cashback to be claimed, too.

It looks from the Mobiles.co.uk website like you'll be able to order right up until 4pm on Sunday if you want your new XR delivered before Christmas Day itself (although we wouldn't risk leaving it that long ourselves). And here are the details of those two crackers (sorry!) in full:

The UK's best iPhone XR deals right now:

iPhone XR deal from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £175 £75 upfront (after £100 cashback) | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

Paying just £34 a month for an iPhone XR is pretty rare, and even more so when you consider the upfront cost here. OK, so you'll have to pay £175, but then you're getting £100 of that back in cashback. Not to mention there's 15GB of data up for grabs here. Brilliant value considering it costs less than £900 overall. Total cost over 24 months is £891View Deal

iPhone XR deal from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £75 FREE upfront (after £75 cashback) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Here it is, our pick for the best iPhone XR deal in the UK right now. It has been our Editor's Pick for a while now and it just got even better thanks to this cashback deal. If you take into account the money you're getting back there is effectively no upfront fee and just £38 a month payments. This really is the best value iPhone XR deal out there, in our view. Total cost over 24 months is £912

View Deal

Or check out all of today's best iPhone XR deals in the UK but we can promise you it won't get better than the two above