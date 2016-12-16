The 16 best LEGO Star Wars sets

When two of the most powerful forces in the galaxy come together you can be sure for explosive results. No, we're not talking about the Sith facing off against the Jedi in an epic battle of Dark versus Light sides of the Force.

We're talking about the glorious combination of the forces of Star Wars and LEGO.

Put together LEGO Star Wars becomes possibly the most awesome toy around - not only do you get the memorable craft, characters and iconic scenes from the sci-fi fantasy tale, but it also fuels the imagination. The different X-Wing or TIE fighter variations are endless with a little creativity.

And LEGO isn't just for the kids either, there are a host of incredibly intricate collector's edition sets and vast creations for the dedicated adult Star Wars and avid LEGO builder.

We've also just tested all the latest Star Wars Rogue One LEGO you may want to buy this year. Here are a selection of our favorite sets.