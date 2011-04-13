Onkyo launches second Spotify-enabled receiver

Onkyo has announced its latest range of home cinema receivers, including its (and the world's, apparently) second ever Spotify-enabled network home cinema receiver.

The catchily named Onkyo TX-NR709 features an "astonishing" eight HDMI ports as well as dual HDMI outputs so you can simultaneously link two separate displays.

With Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, it supports lossless audio.

To USB or not to USB

A front-panel USB port will allow for direct connections to external devices with media content stored on them, say a smartphone or tablet – or, indeed, a USB stick.

The TX-NR also acts as a conduit for streaming internet radio services like Last.fm and Spotify, although you'll need Spotify Premium in order to take advantage.

With a UK release date of May, the TX-NR709 will be priced at £800.

Or…

If a Spotify-enabled receiver doesn't take your fancy, then you'll be pleased to hear there are four alternative new Onkyo options.

The naming department at Onkyo is obviously angling for a raise, what with such gems as the Onkyo HT-S9405THX, HT-S6405, SKS-HT648 and BD-SP309.

The Onkyo BD-SP309 is a 3D compatible Blu-ray player out this month, with a £200 price tag and HD upscaling.

At the high end of the price scale is the HT-S9405THX 7.2-channel home cinema receiver and speaker package which will set you back £1,000 when it is released in May, while the lower-spec HT- S6405 receiver/speaker package is almost half the price at £600.