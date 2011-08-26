Q Acoustics new 5.1 system will 'move the goalposts'

Getting style-conscious small-scale speakers to sound good isn't always easy, but Q Acoustics reckons its cracked it with its new Q7000 5.1 system.

Featuring four surround cabinets just 24cm tall, plus a dedicated centre speaker and subwoofer, the Q7000 setup 'moves the goalposts' in terms of audio performance, according to the UK company.

Says Q Acoustics brand manager Tony Jones: 'They are small, look beautiful and deliver an audio quality previously thought unattainable for style speakers in the sub £1,000 price sector.'

One reason for this claim is that all the satellite speakers are full-range, packing a pair of 3in bass drivers and a 1in high-frequency tweeter into their aluminium frames.

Added sub

Yet Q Acoustics accepts that its bookshelf speakers will still lack real low-end grunt, hence the new Q7000 subwoofer, which marries a 10in ultra-long throw bass driver to an integrated 250W amplifier.

Adding to the living room appeal of the system are adjustable desktop stands on each speaker that also double up as wall or ceiling brackets, plus concealed terminals and cable management.

Meanwhile the subwoofer's controls are mounted on the top, rather than round the back, so it can also be wall-mounted.

The Q7000 package slots into Q Acoustics already award-winning range of style speakers, which includes the somewhat chunkier Q 2000 and Q1000i models.

The Q7000 is available in either gloss black or gloss white finishes for around £800 from late September. Matching floorstands will set you back another £125 per pair.