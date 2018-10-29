Here’s our first look at the Honor Watch

It seems Honor is set to announce its first smartwatch before the end of the month.

Our sister site, T3 spotted early assets for the rumored Honor Watch in Huawei’s very own Health smartphone app. You see the app's interface normally shows users every device that can pair with the software, unfortunately it was updated recently to include this newly rumored Honor Watch.

The app’s pairing screen not only confirmed the existence of a Huawei Watch but also showed two clear images of the wearable. Based on T3’s and our own assessments, this rumored smartwatch looks like a virtual clone of the Huawei Watch GT, as both feature a nearly identical round fascia and two side buttons.

Given how similar the two smartwatches look from the outside, we would guess the internal hardware of this new wearable will also feature built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, and 30-day battery life. We also expect that Honor Watch will run on Huawei’s self-made Lite OS instead of Google Wear OS, just as the brand’s previous smartwatches have.

Honor has introduced activity trackers like the Band Z1 and Band 3, but this looks to be the brand’s first full-on smartwatch. Sure, you could say Huawei (Honor's parent company) has already gone there before with the €199 ($230, £174, AU$322) Huawei Watch GT, but it's a first for the Honor brand that's known for producing more affordably priced devices.

The Honor Watch is slated for an October 31, 2018 announcement, so we may see an official reveal sooner rather than later.

