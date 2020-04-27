Have multiple PC game subscriptions? The GOG Galaxy 2.0 beta could be a game-changer

GOG Galaxy 2.0 has received a major update that finally lets you manage all of your PC gaming subscriptions in one place.

The service, which is due to leave beta in the coming weeks, has just been updated to version five, which aims to ease the strain of managing multiple PC game libraries and keeping track of your online pals across different platforms.

For those of you juggling multiple subscriptions, GOG Galaxy 2.0 now lets you see all your gaming libraries – such as those on Xbox Live, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Network, Steam and Uplay – in one place. From here, you can also conveniently browse, search and install games without having to leave the GOG client.

This added convenience extends to your friends list, as the latest iteration of GOG Galaxy will display all of your friends in the sidebar, complete with their online status and what games they are playing, no matter which gaming platform they’re using. It will also keep track of your in-game achievements and playtime stats across services to offer a fully-integrated experience.

Time for mods

GOG Galaxy 2.0 Update 5 also lets you link multiple executables to any game and add your own launch parameters, which should prove useful for modding, cheats and playing different versions of a game, and comes with custom sorting titles to organize your games, UI improvements and better scrolling, along with as a bunch of bug fixes.

The feature-packed update is live now and should automatically install next time you open the GOG Galaxy client, as long as you’re using the 2.0 open beta rather than the stable version 1.2 client. GOG Galaxy 2.0 is free to download and is currently supported on machines running Windows 8 or newer and macOS; there’s no Linux availability at present.

GOG announced that the new client, which has been in open beta since late last year, will be launching in the coming weeks, and recently promised users that it’ll also be getting a games discovery feature that will let you “follow upcoming releases, and discover games popular among your friends and the gaming community”. No firm release date has yet been announced.