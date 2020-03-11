Grab this 100GB data Huawei P30 Pro deal and land yourself £120 in cashback

Since the Huawei P30 Pro launched almost a year ago, we have seen competition from Apple, Google and even Samsung's latest option. And despite all of those new competitors, the Huawei P30 Pro remains one of our top choices.

To make it an even more worthwhile purchase right now, Huawei is offering £120 in cashback when you buy the phone from select retailers. While there are a lot of offers where this saving is available, the best option seems to come from Three.

Offering the Huawei P30 Pro with 100GB of data at a price of £30 a month, Three is a great option right now. Throw in the hefty amount of cashback and this deal becomes £270 cheaper than the handset's RRP.

Obviously, with the cashback, that's a massive saving on this phone. We've listed everything you need to know about this Huawei P30 Pro deal below or if you want to go even cheaper, you can get the same deal on the Huawei P30 (also with the cashback).

Consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else available

The best Huawei P30 Pro deals + £120 cashback:

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI photography features and overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high-quality infinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words, the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

How to claim your cashback:

All you have to do is buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal before March 26. After that, head to the Huawei site and claim your cashback via the claim form. It can take up to 30 days for your cashback to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.