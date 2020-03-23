Google Pixel 4, iPhone XR deals and more cuts in price in Mobiles.co.uk's 48 hour sale

Phone contract coming to an end soon? Well if you're now in the position to buy something new, Mobiles.co.uk has just released a collection of top-notch plans on some high-end devices...for a very limited time.
As part of its '48 hour sales' Mobiles.co.uk is currently dropping the costs of select Google Pixel 4 deals, iPhone XR plans and even the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
These plans will be coming to an end on Wednesday, March 25 so you will have to move quickly to secure the discount on offer. We've listed all of the available offers below for you to look through. Missed the end date? Use our mobile phone deals guide to see what else is out there.
Cut price iPhone, Google and Samsung deals:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite | EE | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm+ free wireless charger + £70 in cashback
The best value out of all of these deals, this more affordable version of the Note 10 provides you with 16GB of data on the EE network at a price of just £28 a month. On top of that, you also get £70 in cashback and a free wireless charger.View Deal
Google Pixel 4 | EE | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm + free wireless charger
The Google Pixel 4 is still one of the best phones out there, offering market-leading camera performance. And now, you can get it for just £23 a month and only £40 upfront. That price lands you 4GB of data on the EE network and also gets you a free wireless charger.View Deal
iPhone 8 Plus | EE | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm
Just looking for a cheap iPhone? This one comes in at just £28 a month and just £65 upfront (with the code 10OFF), making it a very cheap price for an Apple device. And you're still getting 16GB of data.View Deal
iPhone XR | EE | £30 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm
The iPhone XR may not be Apple's latest handset to go on the market but it remains one of the best options around. Here you're getting 20GB of data at a price of just £31 a month and £30 upfront (with the same 10OFF code), making it one of the best value iPhone XR deals out there.View Deal
Mobiles.co.uk - Best Online Retailer award winner
Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards last autumn, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.
With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.