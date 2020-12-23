Google is finally fixing one of Chrome's most annoying issues on Windows 10

Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world, but it still has plenty of issues, especially on Windows 10, and Google, the company behind Chrome, is working hard on fixing some of its biggest issues: RAM use and instability.

Chrome is notorious for using up lots of memory on a PC, especially when lots of tabs are open at once, and not only can that slow down the whole computer, it can also lead to Chrome becoming unresponsive and crashing.

Both Microsoft and Google have been working on different ways to fix Chrome on Windows 10, and it looks like Windows 10's TerminateProcess feature could help reduce browser crashes.

Added stability

Google has revealed that it has been using TerminateProcess to help exit processes cleanly, and that "this will avoid some utility-process crashes on Windows," and that "TerminateProcess has helped a lot in many process types already."

In plain English, this means that Chrome should run more efficiently in Windows 10, especially if you use it for long sessions with lots of tabs open.

Having your PC slow to a crawl, or become completely unresponsive, is extremely annoying, so we welcome any moves Google makes to help fix these issues. Google is continuing to experiment with the feature, along with several other fixes, and we should see a leaner, more reliable, Chrome browser in 2021.

Today's best laptop deals Reduced Price Apple MacBook Air (13-inch,... Amazon Prime £999 £919 View Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)... very.co.uk £999 View 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13... John Lewis & Partners £1,299 View Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Apple MacBook Pro 16"... Apple UK £2,399 View Show More Deals

These are the best web browsers

Via Windows Latest