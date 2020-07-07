Get unlimited data with this OnePlus 7T Pro deal for an impressively low £32/pm

Move outside of the UK's most popular phone brands of Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei and one other brand is frequently forgotten about - OnePlus. But right now, that's where you can find one of the best phone deals on the market.

Jumping back to the devices of 2019, OnePlus 7T Pro deals have seen a massive drop in prices recently. Three - the exclusive retailer of the phone - has taken its unlimited data plan and brought the cost right down.

Now you just have to pay £32 a month to score a plan with no limits on data, calls or texts while still getting flagship-competing specs. Yes, it won't score you quite the same specs as Samsung S20 deals or iPhone 11 deals but the price is far lower.

You can find out more about this contract below or head to our mobile phone deals guide to see what else is out there.

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

OnePlus 7T Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £32pm

Considering the specs you're getting here and the completely unlimited caps on your data, minutes and texts, this is an awesome offer. It will only cost you £32 a month and £29 upfront to get it which is the same price Three is currently charging for the weaker 7T.

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7T Pro?

The OnePlus 7T Pro isn't the company's newest phone but it does still offer an excellent level of performance, especially at this price point.

There's a beautiful 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a massive 4085mAh battery and an 8GB RAM processor all powering this device. Those are some high-end specs for the price.

The package is finished with a fun pop-up camera, allowing for a clear display with no punch-hole. While the camera won't compete with Samsung, Apple or Google's best, it is easily in the top-tiers of performance.



Read our full OnePlus 7T Pro review