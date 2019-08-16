Get double data on a range of flagship devices with these O2 mobile phone deals

These days, a small data plan just doesn't hack it. You want to stream Netflix on the go and scroll through Twitter to your heart's content and you should be able to! Luckily, a recent promotion from retailer Mobiles.co.uk is offering double data on a range of flagship phones, taking away the worries of a tiny data cap.

With offers on the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR, this promotion has offers for everyone. Heck, even brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals are included. And, with data caps ranging from 4GB all the way up to 70GB, you can rest assured in the knowledge you won't be running out of data anytime soon.

We've selected the best offers from this deal and listed them down below for you to compare. Or, if you can't see your dream phone contract in there, check our guide to best mobile phone deals for all of the options on the market.

These double data mobile phone deals in full:

With the exclusion of the Galaxy S10e, you can apply the code 10OFF at the checkout with any of these offers to save an additional £10 on the upfront spend:

