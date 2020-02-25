Disney Plus UK pre-order deal cuts the price down to a fantastic £49.99

With Disney Plus UK releasing on March 24, you can now pre-order a year's subscription to the service for £10 off, dragging the price down to a very reasonable £49.99. You've only got until launch to take advantage of this though, because the price will then revert to £59.99 for a year.

Why should you subscribe to Disney Plus UK when it isn't even out yet? Even though Disney hasn't revealed the full list of content coming to the streaming service in the UK yet, we know the 12 months after launch includes the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming Marvel shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As well as a deep archive of Disney content, this is what you're really subscribing for.

Here's the deal:

When Disney Plus releases in the UK, expect over 1000 shows, movies, shorts and other forms of content. Its different content strands include Disney (obviously), Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. But you can expect some Fox content in there too, like the X-Men movies and the Ice Age films.

This deal is well worth it if you know you'll be streaming anyway – and you've got about a month to make up your mind.