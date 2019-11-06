Get a free pair of headphones with this stellar Black Friday Huawei P30 Pro deal

We all love free stuff and we all love a bargain - that is simply a fact of life. And, following those two simple beliefs that is why we also love this new Huawei P30 Pro deal from Carphone Warehouse.

Offering up the highly impressive Huawei P30 Pro, decked out with 30GB of data on EE for a solid £44 a month, Carphone Warehouse had already caught our attention. Then, as if it was trying to bring Black Friday forward a few weeks, it threw in a free pair of Huawei Freelace headphones, too!

The addition of those wireless headphones (worth £99.99) lobs that near the top of the list of best Huawei P30 Pro deals, rubbing shoulders with an offer from EE with an even more impressive freebie (spoiler alert...it's a Ninentdo Switch!) and Three Mobile with its unbeatable big data pricing.

Not the right offer for you? Consult our best mobile phone deals guide

Huawei P30 Pro deal + free Huawei Freelace

How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The Huawei P30 Pro has won praise for being one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone – with a few reservations.

Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here

Read more: