Get a free month of Spotify with these melodic O2 mobile phone deals

Haven't made that dive and upgraded to Spotify's premium plan yet? While you are certainly missing out, we can understand the hesitancy in signing up for yet another subscription. But, for those wanting to try it out or seek out a bit of a saving, we have found the perfect deal for you - well, perfect if you're also seeking a new mobile phone deal at the moment, too.

Phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk is giving away a free month of Spotify when you sign up for a wide selection of different O2 contracts before August 27 at 10am. That means in essence that you're getting both a free subscription and a top flagship mobile phone all for one price.

Interested? This musical promotion is available on devices including Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, Huawei P30 Pro and even Samsung's newly released Galaxy Note 10. Specifically, it applies to any phone on the following O2 tariffs: 30GB for £30/pm, 30GB for £37/pm, 60GB for £40/pm, 100GB for £47/pm, 100GB for £50/pm and 30GB for £39, all with varying upfront spends.

You can see some of the most attractive offers down below including details on how to claim your free subscription, but a visit to the Mobiles.co.uk website will show them all. Or, if the offer of this freebie isn't enough to tempt you in, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see everything else available.

These O2 mobile phone deals + free Spotify:

With the exclusion of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus you can apply the code 10OFF at the checkout with any of these offers to save an additional £10 on the upfront spend:

How to get your free Spotify subscription

Getting your hands on this subscription is simple. When you purchase your new phone, Mobiles.co.uk will send you a e-code which can then be used on Spotify's site. Simply head over to this link and redeem your code and then voila, you have a free month of Spotify.

Mobiles.co.uk - Best Online Retailer award winner

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards last autumn, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.