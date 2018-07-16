Garmin Vivoactive 3 gets attractively low price drop

Hey there - you're looking pretty sporty today! But feel like you're missing something? Perhaps a wrist-dweller that will give you access to a world of quantified fitness data to transport you to a new level of strength?

Well, there's a top Amazon Prime Day deal to be looked at... actually, there are two, with both the Garmin Vivoactive 3 and Garmin Vivosport both getting a nice price drop.

Let's start with the larger of the two here: the Vivoactive 3 is essentially a cut-down version of the Forerunner series, and has gone from £230 to £185 on Amazon Prime Day.

However you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this price - you can sign up for a free Prime trial today.

That's a pretty meaty saving, as it brings a wealth of daily fitness tracking as well as multiple sport monitoring... and Garmin Pay if your bank supports it.

This deal isn't for the 'music' version of the device, which allows you to play back MP3s and will stream from Deezer - but the streaming service isn't enabled yet, so we wouldn't say that's a massive loss.

Getting sportier

Perhaps you're wanting something more in a band, but still with a screen to look at? Well, that's where the Garmin Vivosport comes in.

This band packs in GPS for improved sports monitoring (a pretty big deal from a fitness tracker, as not many add in this functionality) and a longer-lasting battery than you might expect given the power inside.

It's really all about the bulk... or lack thereof. This isn't the cheapest (although it's getting there with the price drop) or most fully-featured device, but it is one of the most dinky on offer.

If you like a stat in a small package, this is one to check out - but it's clear that Garmin's range of devices is getting a decent discount during this Amazon Prime Day.