Sony to expand PSN to Vaios, Bravia TVs and Blu-ray players

Sony Computer Entertainment head honcho Kaz Hirai has revealed plans to expand the use of PlayStation Network IDs beyond just PS3 and PSP to other Sony devices such as Bravia TVs, Vaio laptops, Windows-enabled PCs and Blu-ray players.

At Sony's CES press conference today, Hirai announced that Sony will be using the base platform of the PlayStation Network to build a company-wide service available to TVs, computers and other consumer electronic devices from Sony, kicking off with a premium video store next month.

Hirai said the company was "leveraging the PSN platform" for other Sony products such as Bravia TVs, Blu-ray players, Windows PCs and Vaio laptops.

The PSN video store will be available on some of these other devices from next month, with users able to access their account on multiple platforms using a single user ID across the entire network.

Sony Network Entertainment

As such, Hirai also launched a new division in the company called Sony Network Entertainment, Inc. with a mission to focus on the expansion of PSN across this Sony-wide network.

1-Up notes that: "For those with longer memories, perhaps you'll recall a recently discovered Sony trademark filing for a service called "Qriosity," which sounded a lot like a company-wide e-commerce platform that would include an "online shopping mall with links to the retail websites of others," "file sharing and information portal in the field of e-commerce," and "online distribution of music, image, or video."

"This CES announcement certainly sounds like it could be the first step to this more expansive platform, but whether it actually has anything to do with this earlier trademark filing is purely our own conjecture at this point."

Via 1up.com