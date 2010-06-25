Rumour: Sony's PSN getting Hulu next week

Sony Computer Entertainment is close to reaching a deal to bring TV streaming service Hulu to its users, although not in the UK.

While an official announcement has still to be made, Bloomberg reports this week – based on two anonymous sources close to the deal – that an agreement between Sony and Hulu is near to being reached.

Hulu's TV streaming service has still to launch in the UK, having hit a number of snags with advertising deals in recent months.

PS3 Hulu for Brits?

TechRadar has reached out to Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) to find out more about its own video-on-demand plans. We will of course be sure to keep you posted when we hear anything further than the usual, "we don't comment on rumour or speculation."

As far as the deal between Hulu and Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) to bring the TV streaming service to the PlayStation 3 goes, Hulu's planned pay-for-streaming service would instantly be given a considerably larger mass market audience overnight, if and when the service is made available to US-based PS3 owners.

Hulu also is currently in talks with CBS Corp., Viacom Inc. and Time Warner Inc. to add their TV content to its subscription service.

The paid-for $9.95 a month Hulu service will then also be made available to PS3 owners via the PlayStation Network, according to Bloomberg's sources.

Hulu also is in talks to put the subscription TV streaming service on the Xbox 360.

Via Bloomberg