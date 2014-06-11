PlayStation TV will be £85 in UK and Sony is being stingy with the DualShock

PlayStation TV box will be less of a bargain in Blighty

The newly re-christened PlayStation TV mini-console will cost £85 when it lands in the UK this autumn, Sony reportedly confirmed on Wednesday.

The game streaming device formerly known as PS Vita TV will roll out later this year in Europe and North America with Sony quoting a price €99/$99, but until today we were in the dark over the British pricing.

Unsurprisingly, as T3 reports, the fee represents quite a mark up for Brits over their American counterparts, who'll effectively paying £60 for the privilege.

UK gamers must fork over £25 more for the device and Eurogamer, but contrary to earlier reports a DualShock 3 controller won't be part of the package.

No bundles

In the US gamers can grab a bundle with a DualShock 3 controller, a HDMI cable and the Lego game for $139, which still works out cheaper at £82.

Sony has confirmed there's no bundle option confirmed for UK gamers at this stage.