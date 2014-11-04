Oculus Rift consumer launch is apparently mere months away

The Oculus Rift is one of the most exciting bits of tech out there right now, and soon you'll finally be able to strap one to your face from the comfort of home.

That's right: the consumer Oculus Rift headset will launch in a matter of months, Oculus VR CEO Brendan Iribe said during a presentation at Dublin's Web Summit 2014.

"We're all hungry for it to happen," he said. "We're getting very close. It's months, not years away."

He did clarify that "months" in this case means "many months," and not a few months, but still, this is exciting news.

Eager beavers

Last we heard of the consumer Rift the company was rumored to be planning a public beta launch by summer of 2015, and Iribe's hints fit snugly in that time table.

Interestingly he also said that the Crescent Bay headset Oculus showed off at its Oculus Connect 2014 conference in September was "largely finalized for a consumer product."

To be sure, it was the most polished version of Rift yet seen, so it will be cool to see what does change between now and the headset's commercial release.

Iribe said Oculus, "want[s] to get it right" and not launch something half-baked just to get it out there. He added, "We don't want it to be four or five years. We're eager for this to happen."