Trending

Kinect sales top 10 million

By Gaming  

Xbox 360 motion sensor enters Guinness World Records territory

Kinect
Kinect goes into the Guinness World Records

Microsoft has announced that the Kinect sensor for Xbox 360 has already sold 10 million units, earning the peripheral a Guinness World Record.

The motion gaming add-on is now the "fastest selling consumer electronics device" after shifting 133,333 units a day in the 60-day period between the launch on November 4th and January 3rd.

Gaz Deaves, gaming editor for Guinness World Records said: "The sales figures here speak for themselves.

"According to independent research, no other consumer electronics device sold faster within a 60-day time span, which is an incredible achievement considering the strength of the sector."

The figures announced by Microsoft today outstrip even Nintendo Wii sales, which took 2 years to reach the 10 million mark.

Christmas surge

The Xbox 360 peripheral benefited from a massive publicity campaign and an eternal pre-launch lead time, which saw it become the must-have tech item last Christmas.

Only yesterday we reported that UK retailers have dropped the price-tag with Kinect now available for under £100 for the first time. Although the record-setting Christmas figures are hugely impressive, the price cuts are a sure sign that sales are on a downward trajectory.

Today, Microsoft also announced that it has sold 10 million Kinect games - one for every Kinect - but with a series of high profile titles on the way in 2011, it will hope that games sales will spike and Kinect unit sales can get closer to that pre-Christmas level once again.

See more Gaming news