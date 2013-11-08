The Xbox One is essentially useless without day one update

We knew it was coming, but now we know just how important the day one update heading the Xbox One's way really is.

When the Xbox One drops on November 22, expect to unwrap the brand new console and just stare at it until it finishes downloads a day one patch. Why? Because the console is basically useless without it.

Microsoft Senior Director of Product Management Albert Penello told Engadget that the system essentially can't do anything without the update. The Xbox One won't even play disc games without it, meaning you're stuck with a big blocky paperweight until the update is sent through the airwaves.

Penello didn't say exactly what would be in the update, except that it would be mandatory for bringing the relatively old version of the operating system shipping with the Xbox One up to snuff. He also mentioned that the patch contains many of the apps for the Xbox One that won't be on the system's hard drive fresh out of the box.

Non-shocker

Hurry up and wait

This doesn't really come as a surprise as manufacturers often start production on system hardware well before the software is close to its final build.

Other systems like the Wii U saw a significantly strained day one patch process that took hours. Without the update users were left with a console unable to access the eShop, Miiverse and Nintendo Chat.

Future PS4 owners will also have to jump over day one patch hurdles. When Sony's new system arrives it won't even have Blu-ray or DVD playback built-in as a basic function of the system.

With the Xbox One and PS4 launching in a few short days, gamers should start praying for a steady internet connection and kind server gods. Otherwise, they may be stuck with some very expensive coffee table accessories for longer than they like.