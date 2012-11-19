Grand Theft Auto V 'up for consideration' on PCs, Wii U

A steal if it's on the Wii U

Grand Theft Auto V, the expansive single-player, multi-character game due out next year, may find a parking spot outside its already confirmed consoles.

The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 are the currently known homes for the Los Santos-set gameplay, but according to a recent report, PCs and the Nintendo Wii U could see GTA V's characters come to life, too.

"Everything else is up for consideration," said Dan Houser, vice president of creativity for Rockstar Games and the company's head writer, answering an IGN inquiry as to why other consoles aren't confirmed for the game.

"That's all I can give you."

Lone wolf

While that might not seem like much to go on, Houser elaborated that unlike Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, Rockstar is a third-party publisher and is free to pick its carrying partners.

"[W]e can do what we want where there's the appropriate business opportunity and chance to find a market."

That ability lies in Rockstar's very fabric.

"We see ourselves as a content company that uses technology," Houser said. "We don't make [technology]; we use it to make the most fun stuff."

The Wii U went on sale Sunday in the U.S. and is due out in the U.K. soon.

And while it's not launching with many of the promised services it was supposed to - including Nintendo TVii - a GTA V/Rockstar partnership could see the Wii U's sales overcome any initial bumps in the road.

