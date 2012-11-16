Nintendo TVii, video apps will be absent on Wii U at launch

Nintendo's Wii U finally launches this weekend, but the excitement of a new game console is being marred by the absence of streaming video apps promised for its debut.

Reports surfaced Friday that the U.S. launch of the Nintendo Wii U on Sunday may be something of a disappointment for casual gamers hoping to use streaming video apps, including the console maker's new TVii service.

That leaves only the core functionality - playing games - available to Wii U buyers on launch day, with Nintendo TVii promised for "sometime in December."

Nintendo TVii is the company's free service for integrating live TV, streaming video and TiVo DVR services into the highly anticipated gaming console.

Nothing to stream here

The Nintendo TVii won't be the only streaming video component missing in action from the Wii U come Nov. 18.

The console will also be missing popular services like Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube, which Nintendo claimed will arrive "in the coming weeks."

U.S. buyers will have to ease their suffering with the 21 new titles offered at launch, which include New Super Mario Bros. U and Lego City: Undercover, with additional games promised by March.

The Wii U will land in Europe on Nov. 30, followed by a Japanese debut on Dec. 8 - by which time the streaming video functionality will presumably arrive as part of the package, though we can't be too sure about that.

Via CNET