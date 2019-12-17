Forget the P30 Pro - our favourite Huawei P30 deal just came crashing down in price

Yes, flagship phones are an appealing prospect but their massive price tags are tear-jerking and debt-inducing at best. So what do you do if you want some impressive specs without going all out on costs? Well, a recently cut price Huawei P30 deal could well be the answer.

While, the P30 falls short of the kind of abilities the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus can offer, this deal makes up for those shortcomings in two ways - affordable pricing and tonnes of data.

Offering a whopping 100GB of data for just £27 a month, this is the best Huawei P30 deal around by far. And considering this device comes in the sixth position on our best smartphone guide, it might just well be the cheapest price you'll get on a top handset.

Find out more about our favourite Huawei P30 deal below or head on over to our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

This Huawei P30 deal in full:

Huawei P30: at Three Mobile| £19 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Until a recent price rise drove this out of the realms of affordability, this was our favourite Huawei P30 deal by a long way. Now, the price has dropped back down and it can once again take on that accolade. With a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a better offer than this.

How good is the Huawei P30?

As we said above, the Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.

Read our review of the Huawei P30

