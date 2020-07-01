Fitbit fitness tracker sales cut prices on Charge and Versa models

Amazon has discounted a wide range of Fitbits in its latest fitness tracker sales, which means price cuts on both the Charge and Versa line this week. What's more, many of these deals are returning the latest models to their lowest prices ever so if you're shopping in the US and you've been eyeing up the Charge 4 (available for $129) and Versa 2 (now $149), you're in luck.

If you're in the UK, you'll still find some excellent Fitbit sales available, though the latest models don't seem to be taking part. Instead, you can spend even less with the Charge 3 (now £74.99) and Fitbit Versa (down to £140) on sale. These cheap fitness trackers offer very similar features to their newer counterparts, and remain well worth their lower prices.

These aren't new prices, we've seen Fitbit sales hit this low before over the past few months. However, these deals do represent a return to the cheapest the fitness trackers have been so far so now's a perfect time to grab one if you missed out on previous offers.

If you're looking for more models, you'll find all of the best Fitbit sale prices and deals right here on TechRadar, or we're rounding up some of the cheapest prices on popular wristpieces further down the page.

Fitbit fitness tracker sales in the US

Fitbit Charge 4 | $149.95 $129 at Amazon

The latest Fitbit in the Charge line, the fourth generation of the subtle but powerful activity tracker is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. It's got all the latest fitness tracking features as well as a 90 day free trial of Fitbit Premium as well.

Fitbit Charge 3 | $149.95 $98.95 at Amazon

Or, you can spend a little less and pick up the Charge 3 for under $100. There are some features you'll miss out on - NFC in many versions, Spotify support and Active Zone Minutes - so if you can stretch the extra $20 it may well be worth it. That said, if you're working with a $100 budget, this is an excellent buy.

Fitbit Versa 2 | $199.95 $149 at Amazon

With built-in Alexa, smartphone integrations, and a large, always on display, the Fitbit Versa 2 is more geared towards those looking for a smartwatch as well as a purely fitness wearable. You can save $50 on the Versa 2 right now, in a return to a sales price from the start of June.

Fitbit fitness tracker sales in the UK

Fitbit Charge 3 | £129.99 £74.99 at Amazon

A slimmer Fitbit than the Versa smartwatch below, you can pick up the Charge 3 for £74.99 in Amazon's fitness tracker sales. It's worth noting that we haven't actually seen this model up for £129 since last year, but this is still a good saving over the usual £90 - £100 price of 2020.

Fitbit Versa | £219.99 £137.25 at Amazon

Before June, the original Fitbit Versa was available for £160 at best. However, we saw prices take that extra £20 leap last month and with an extra £3 off the final discounts, Amazon is now offering Fitbit Versa sales for their lowest price yet.

More Fitbit fitness tracker sales

