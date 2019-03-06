Fitbit Ace 2 release date, price, news and features

When the Fitbit Ace came out we called it "the perfect device for parents who want to get their kids active", although it was a little expensive, and with the Ace 2 Fitbit has improved on some of its features while cutting down the price.

The Fitbit Ace series are designed for kids by gamifying their activity, encouraging them to be more active and get more steps so they can beat their siblings and parents in a variety of challenges.

The Ace 2 takes this concept and offers a more rugged design and more vibrant colors to appeal to an even younger audience.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the Fitbit Ace 2 (or, more accurately, your kids’ wrists on it) from mid-2019, when it releases in all regions. We’ll let you know when we find out an exact date.

The Ace 2 will set you back $69.95 / £69.99 / AU$119.25, although you can buy extra bands with messages and graphics for a range of prices on top of the base price.

Design and display

The Fitbit Ace 2 is a very different wearable to the original Ace in terms of appearance – instead of being a smaller version of a standard Fitbit, it’s chunky, and looks more like a kids’ watch than a fitness tracker.

While this makes it seem a lot less high-tech and slender than the first Ace, it also looks a lot more like the kind of accessory your kid would wear.

The Fitbit Ace 2 is designed to be swimproof, a step up from the Ace’s water resistant design, and has bumpers around the screen to protect it from the various activities your child might use it for. This makes it a lot more appropriate for surviving a day in the life of your kid.

The Ace 2 device comes in two color variants – 'watermelon and teal' or 'night sky and neon yellow'. Both are bold and bright enough to appeal to your kids’ sensibilities, but Fitbit are also offering a selection of extra bands in a few different colors. If your kid is a bit too old for the bright colors, Fitbit also offers some bands that are a little more subtle.

Features

You won’t find all the same features in the Fitbit Ace 2 as you would in your typical Fitbit – there’s no GPS, heart rate tracker or endless social media notifications. Instead it’s a rather more barebones device.

One of the main selling points of the Ace 2 is Fitbit Family, an app that lets you link trackers with the rest of your household so you can compete in challenges and tasks in competition. This is solely based on step count and active minutes each day, and lets parents see how active their kids are being.

The Ace 2 also comes with a sleep tracker, so you can monitor how much rest your child gets each night.

New features to the Ace 2 include animated clock faces, so your kid can personalize the device to their heart’s content. They can also design an avatar for the Fitbit Family app, to help them engage in the competition, and the new challenges the Ace 2 can present.

One big difference between the Ace and Ace 2 is the age the product is intended for – the former is intended for kids 8 and up, but the new Ace 2 can be used by anyone from age 6. This is why it has a rugged and well-protected design, as well as extra options for customization and creativity.

Why get your kids a fitness tracker?

It’s an emerging trend to monitor your children’s activity levels to try and tackle rising obesity levels, but it’s clear Fitbit wants to make a product here that will tackle the problems without any negative consequences for the children who wear one.

The Ace has been made with a kid friendly view, so this won’t show your child stats that will scare them. Fitbit also confirmed the Ace is compliant with COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule), which is one of the most important privacy laws when it comes to looking after children’s interests.