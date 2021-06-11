First The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer gives little away – but more is coming

Netflix just released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher season 2. The bad news is, it's incredibly brief and doesn't give much away. The good news is, you probably won't have to wait long to see more of the series, as Netflix has confirmed it's working on an event called WitcherCon to launch on July 9, 2021.

The teaser focuses on Ciri (Freya Allan), and only clocks in at 12 seconds long. It basically sets up the character to be less of a princess on the run in season 2, and more as someone prepared to fight back – especially with Geralt at her side to train her. "Lost in the woods no more," is how Netflix teases the footage.

Check it out, and consider watching it in slow motion afterward to catch some of the fast cuts in there:

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYwJune 11, 2021

As mentioned, WitcherCon is almost certainly the next destination for news from this upcoming season, and Netflix's other projects. Read on for a little more about that.

Analysis: Expect to see a lot more in July

WitcherCon is a digital convention taking place on July 9 as a collaboration between Netflix itself and CD Projekt Red, developer of The Witcher games, and it'll feature behind-the-scenes reveals from the show – as well as a first look at Nightmare of the Wolf, the anime movie spin-off. The event has an official website if you want to take a look.

We'd be surprised if we didn't learn the release date for season 2 at this event, too, but at the very least you'll learn a lot about the lore of the series and the making of the games. You'll be able to watch the whole thing on Twitch and YouTube.

The coolest part of all of this? The promotional art for the event brings Geralt of Rivia from the games and Henry Cavill's version together for the first time. Take a look below.

Maybe we'll learn more about The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X then, too. It's been confirmed that we won't see a new Witcher game there, though. A full schedule will be released soon.