Facebook’s game-streaming app is getting fast-tracked, could launch tomorrow

Sensing that the world needs all the entertainment it can get during this time of social distancing and self isolation, Facebook has fast-tracked the release of its Facebook Gaming mobile app, as reported by the New York Times.

Originally planned for a June release, a representative for the social network has revealed that the Facebook Gaming app could arrive as early as tomorrow.

The app will reportedly launch on Android devices first on April 20, as Facebook waits for Apple to approve a version of the platform for iOS devices.

“We’re seeing a big rise in gaming during quarantine," said Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook App, talking about the reason for the social media giant pushing the release of its Facebook Gaming app forward.

“Investing in gaming in general has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people,” said Simo, further explaining that “It’s entertainment that’s not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together.”

A new place to livestream

Set to take on the likes of Twitch, Mixer and YouTube Gaming, the Facebook Gaming app will provide users a new destination to watch and create livestreaming content based around mobile games.

Additionally, it's expected that the Instant Games feature that was once present in Messenger will make its way over to Facebook Gaming, allowing users to compete against each other in bite-sized games such as Words With Friends and Galaga.