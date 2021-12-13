Every Samsung Galaxy S22 model caught on camera and spotted on a Samsung site

Audio player loading…

Just a handful of hours ago we saw a leaked photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22, and also saw mention of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s model number on an official Samsung website, but now we’re seeing the same things for every Galaxy S22 model.

Starting with the photographs, leaked images have been shared by tech journalist and leaker Yogesh Brar on Twitter, showing the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra from the back, in both black and white shades.

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus look similar both to each other and to their predecessors, with the main differences being a glossy (rather than matte) finish on the back, and camera lenses that protrude beyond the camera block.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra meanwhile looks very different, with a more angular construction and lenses that sit independently on the rear, rather than being housed in a camera block.

It’s a design that in all cases matches up with what we’ve seen before, however we’d still take this leak with a pinch of salt, especially as the Galaxy S22 Ultra in these images doesn’t appear to have a periscope lens, which we’re almost certain the finished phone will.

But that might just mean these are dummy units or non-final handsets, rather than them being completely wrong.

Elsewhere, GSMArena has spotted model numbers linked to the Galaxy S22 (SM-S901U) and Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906U) on Samsung’s Chinese website. That’s as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which as mentioned was spotted earlier.

Opinion: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks the worst of the three

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks set to be by far the best and most exciting of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, visually it might not impress.

If leaks are right then Samsung has changed things up for this phone, giving it a more rectangular, Note-like design than the rest of the range. Some may like that, but it’s inevitably a bit boxy.

Worse, the camera design for some reason lacks the block that Samsung is seemingly using for the rest of the range (and which it used for the Galaxy S21 range), meaning the back is all one color, and less interesting for it – though we’re not fans of the raised lenses on any of these phones.

Finally, with a matte back, Samsung is seemingly marking the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the safe, serious, and even visually boring model, while the others are far shinier.

This of course is entirely subjective, but so far, we don’t much like what we’re seeing. Thankfully with its rumored S Pen stylus and powerful camera, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be less disappointing from a specs perspective.

