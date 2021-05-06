Dyson Omni-glide price, release date, and everything you should know

The best cordless vacuums don’t necessarily need to be the biggest or the most powerful – at least that’s according to Dyson, which has launched the Omni-glide, a new type of cordless vacuum designed for homes that only have hard floors.

Billed as Dyson’s most maneuverable vacuum to date, the Omni-glide is smaller and lighter than any of the brand’s current cordless vacuum cleaners. It has a cleaning head with an articulating neck that enables it to be easily steered in any direction, and it can even lay flat, so that it can be pushed under furniture with limited clearance to make cleaning your home quicker and easier.

We’ve already had the chance to try out Dyson’s latest vacuum cleaner, and you can find out what we thought in our Hands-on: Dyson Omni-glide review .

What is it? A new type of cordless vacuum that can be maneuvered under low furniture

A new type of cordless vacuum that can be maneuvered under low furniture How much will it cost: $399.99 / AU$599.99 – UK price and availability TBC.

$399.99 / AU$599.99 – UK price and availability TBC. When will it be out? Available in the US now, and in Australia from May 27.

The Dyson Omni-glide will set you back $399.99 / AU$599.99, which makes it Dyson’s most affordable vacuum cleaner to date, although it’s still relatively expensive compared to many other vacuums. That’s the same price the older Dyson V8 can currently be picked up for although as it’s designed only for use on hard floors, and not carpets, it’s not as versatile as the V8 .

The Dyson Omni-glide is available to buy now in the US, and will go on sale in Australia on May 27. There’s currently no word on when or whether it will go on sale in the UK.

Dyson Omni-glide design

The Dyson Omni-glide looks slightly different to other cordless vacuum cleaners from the brand, with the usual rectangular grip with the trigger nestled inside replaced by a vertical handle with the power button on the front. The swappable battery, which offers 20 minutes of run-time, sits in the top of the handle, and can easily be replaced when it runs out of power – you simply press a button on the top of the handle to release the battery and slot in a fully charged one. However, it only comes with one battery, you’ll need to purchase additional batteries to enjoy this feature.

The Dyson Omni-glide is lighter and slimmer than other Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, weighing 4.18lb / 1.89kg and with a cleaning head that measures just 8.1 inches / 20cm wide compared to the Dyson V11 Animal’s 9.84 inches / 25cm. This also means the bin capacity is smaller, at 0.05 gal / 0.22 liters.

The motor, which sits below the handle, is enclosed in the familiar purple casing seen on other Dyson cordless vacuums, although it’s much more compact, and there are eight cyclones rather than 14, as on the new Dyson V15 Detect, which is available in the US but has yet to go on sale in Australia and the UK.

Like the other cordless Dyson vacuums, the Omni-glide can be transformed into a handheld vacuum by removing the main wand, although it doesn’t come with the arsenal of cleaning tools other Dyson cordless vacuums offer – instead, in the box you’ll find just a cleaning head and crevice tool, as well as a wall mount and battery charger.

Dyson Omni-glide features

The redesigned cleaning head is the biggest difference between the Dyson Omni-glide and the brand’s other cordless vacuums, including the new Dyson V15 Detect. Dyson has added a second brush bar making the cleaning head larger compared to other Dyson cordless vacuums, enabling you to get your cleaning done faster.

As the tool is designed for hard floors, the brush bars are covered in soft nylon that will capture larger particles of dirt without damaging the floor, while anti-static carbon fiber filaments collect fine dust at the same time.

The head also has an articulating neck and 360-degree castors to enable it to be easily steered in any direction, and as we’ve mentioned the vacuum can be laid flat so that it can be maneuvered under furniture with low clearance.

The dust bin has the same 'point and shoot' mechanism found on other Dyson vacuums, allowing you to eject the dust and debris in one swift move, and the bin, filter and soft roller cleaner head are all washable.

Is Dyson releasing a V12 range?

The Dyson Omni-glide sits alongside the brand's newest full-size cordless vacuum, the Dyson V15 Detect, but what about the Dyson V12? We’d expected the next launch from Dyson to be called this, given that its current range of vacuum cleaners has the V11 moniker, and the range before that was the V10 Cyclone.

We’re pleased to tell you that there will be a Dyson V12 Detect Slim, although it’s only going to be available in Australia. It has the same technology and features found in the Dyson V15 Detect, including the laser to highlight dust, but in a more compact design. Dyson has yet to confirm the price or release date for this model.