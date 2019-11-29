Don't miss out on this epic iPhone X Black Friday Lightning Deal at Amazon

We're pretty well-trained at spotting Amazon's blink-and-you'll-miss-them Black Friday Lightning Deals. And the mega retailer thought it was going to get this massive iPhone X price drop past us, then it was sorely mistaken!

When the iPhone X arrived two years ago to celebrate Apple's 10-year anniversary, it once again seemed to change the perception of what could be achieved with smartphone design...and pricing. A couple of years on and a few new iPhone iterations under the bridge, and the iPhone X now feels like an affordable entry-point into Apple's next-gen smartphones.

Get in there quick, and you could bag the iPhone X from Amazon for £619 now and have it with you by this time tomorrow. It's the cheapest we've ever seen the phone and shaves £130 off Amazon's usual price. Or, put another way, almost £300 cheaper than its original RRP on launch.

Not the deal for you, then you could consult our:

This incredible iPhone X price cut from Amazon

iPhone X | Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £749 £619

Over £100 off the price of one of the most innovative smartphones in the last few years can't be sniffed at. So if you've been holding out for cheap iPhone deals this Black Friday, don't miss out on this one. It's a Lightning Deal, so won't be around for ever...

View Deal

What's good about the iPhone X?

Yes, it is no longer Apple's newest handset but the iPhone X is still a powerful phone. It was the first of the iPhone range to introduce the almost infinity display with that now infamous notch and sporting a 5.8-inch OLED display, it is a screen that can keep up with the demands of 2019.

Interally, there is a 2716mAh battery, Apple's A11 Bionic chip and even a powerful dual camera set-up.

Read our full iPhone X review to find out more

Still unsure what to go for? Check out our best mobile phone deals to see all of your options across every device.