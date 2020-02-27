Cut £15 off the price of a range of EE phone deals with this Mobiles.co.uk code

Phone contract ended and now you're trying to track down the best price for your next handset? Well a recent promotion from a big name retailer might be able to help you save a little bit more on your phone.

To celebrate the beautiful time that is payday, Mobiles.co.uk is helping you alleviate the sudden burden you might have of suddenly having too much money by offering up a payday discount code - it's a selfless act really!

Across a wide range of EE phone deals on their site, you can cut £15 off the upfront cost with the code PAYDAY15. Considering Mobiles tends to be one of the more affordable retailers, this could help you land a great price.



Head straight to the site to see all of the discounted EE deals

However, and this is a big one...Even with the use of the aforementioned code, this retailer might not be the cheapest option currently available. Take a look through the tariffs that are being discounted and see how they compare to the current mobile phone deals so you know you're getting the best price

If you're lucky, you might find a bargain offer and be able to discount it even further. And keep an eye out for Samsung's cashback offers on the site which you can pair with the code for an even bigger saving.

Not sold on Samsung? Explore the competition with our iPhone deals guide

What other retailers have strong offers right now?

Along with the above offer, there are a few strong promotions going on right now. Carphone Warehouse has discounted a few different phone deals for the weekend. You can cut the costs of this iPhone XR deal with the code TR60 and the same with the code TR30 on this Galaxy S10.

Finally, for any big Samsung fans, it feels worth checking out this 512GB storage Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus at a bargain price.

Mobiles.co.uk - Best Online Retailer award winner

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards last autumn, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.