Currys just slashed the price of Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals by up to £170

Flowers? It's been done. Chocolate? Overrated. Balloons and stuffed bears...let's not go there. Why go for the conventional gifts when, in the immortal words of Currys, "Tech lasts so much longer than flowers".

We don't exactly agree with this ethos and yes, while a 4K OLED TV will technically last longer than flowers, it might not quite scream romance like Currys thinks it does. However if you skip the gesture of love here, Curry's Valentine's sale is actually full of bargains.

Most importantly is the discounts available on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Currys has slashed prices by up to £170 making these easily the cheapest SIM-free Google Pixel 4 deals on the market.

With that price drop, you can now get the Pixel 4 for under £500 and the Pixel 4 XL for a sub-£700 price tag, plunging them way down to some of the lowest prices we've seen.

You can see these SIM-free phones below. Or if you want to see what else Curry's Valentine sale has you can check it out here, just maybe pick something that says "I love you" better than the printer/cable bundle...

Find a cheap SIM only deal to pair with this handset

These Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals in full:

Google Pixel 4 | SIM-free | £669 £499 at Currys

The cheaper of the two deals and in our eyes, the better option. Here you're saving a pretty impressive £170. We've rarely seen this phone cut SIM-free so if you've had your eyes on the Pixel 4 range then you'll want to jump on this soon.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL | SIM-free | £829 £679 at John Lewis

Stepping up in size (and price) the XL has come down to £679. This phone isn't cut in price as often as the regular 4 so when it does come down its worth grabbing. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the XL.

View Deal

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review