10 reasons why you should build your next PC

Don't buy your next PC. Build it. The advantages are legion. For starters you have complete control over the build. You'll learn more about your machine by building it. You'll be able to pick components from manufacturers that you trust and you won't waste cash on components that aren't important.

You can build a system that's the perfect size for the space you have; a machine that hits your budget too. Hell, you might even save money.

Combine it with the most beautiful screen you can afford, and plug in the best darn peripherals around and you're good to go. Basically, build it yourself and you can create your perfect PC, as opposed to someone else's concept of perfection.