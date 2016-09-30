5 killer Logic Pro X features that convinced me to ditch Garageband for good

Whether you've just bought a new Mac loaded with macOS 10.12 Sierra for recording music or have been laying down sick beats in your bedroom for years, the decision of whether to upgrade from Garageband to Logic Pro X can be a tough one.

Garageband is free and comes with a sweet selection of software-based guitar effects, a great visual drum machine and clean, accessible interface. Logic, on the other hand, costs a cool £149.99 ($200/AUS$300) and hides so much functionality under its glossy veneer that it's used by professional beatmakers, including Adele and Sia.

There's a bunch of articles out there detailing the differences between the two apps, so I'll save that for another time. Instead, I'm going to take you through how I made the switch from Garageband, which I've been using to record fairly simple rock songs since 2011, to Logic.

Studio time

I spent roughly one month getting to grips with Logic before recording a new song over the course of five days that you can listen to here.

The learning process was heaps of fun. I still consider myself a novice when it comes to music production, but even after a short length of time using Logic I feel like I've expanded my musical horizons massively — even if that's only throwing the odd synth or clarinet into the mix.

If you're a Garageband aficionado that's wondering whether Logic is worth the outlay for you, then click (or tap) on ahead to check out 5 killer Logic Pro X features that helped me record the song linked above.

