Chiefs vs Chargers live stream: how to watch NFL week 2 online from anywhere

AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers face each other for the 120th time today, with all of the expectation on the visitors. The Chiefs swept the season-series with the Bolts last year and are fully expected to come out on top again. The Chargers, of course, would love an upset, but their main priority will be to keep the scoreline respectable on the day they christen the spectacular $5 billion SoFi Stadium. Read on as we explain how to get a Chiefs vs Chargers live stream and watch the NFL week 2 clash online today.

Chiefs vs Chargers live stream Kick-off time for today's Chiefs vs Chargers game is 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, which is 9.25pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Both sides got their season off to a winning start, with the reigning Super Bowl champs kicking things off with a routine win over the Houston Texans, and the LA Chargers leaving it late to squeak past the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes seemed to be taking things easy against the Texans in game 1, only recording 211 passing yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City cruised to victory.Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the main man on the day, notching 25 carries, 138 yards and a touchdown run - and he could well wreak havoc again against the Chargers. And if not, well, Mahomes will be only too happy to strut his stuff.

The pressure's already on for Tyrod Taylor, who had a shaky opener and could certainly pick up a thing or two from his opposite number today. Some fans are already calling for rookie Justin Herbert to get a run in the team, which is perhaps a tad harsh on Taylor, who has Anthony Lynn's full backing for now.

Follow our guide to watch the Chiefs vs Chargers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Chiefs vs Chargers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for en excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Chiefs vs Chargers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Chiefs vs Chargers today is provided by CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and you can even subscribe on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and there's a seven-day FREE trial. The exact kick-off time for Chiefs vs Chargers is 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT. Alternatively, CBS is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for fans looking for comprehensive football coverage, as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Chiefs vs Chargers game can be watched legally absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Chiefs vs Chargers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Chiefs vs Chargers clash kicks-off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. It's being broadcast nationally on CTV, but when it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Chargers vs Chiefs isn't one of this weekend's featured games, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Start time is set for 9.25pm BST. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Pay TV provider Foxtel will be broadcasting games weekly on ESPN's Aussie offshoot, so as well as watching on TV, you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. For streaming-only NFL coverage in Australia, Kayo Sports is the place to go and will show a number of games throughout the season - an average of five games a week, according to the provider. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, today's Chargers vs Chiefs games isn't being shown by either ESPN or Kayo, so only NFL Game Pass subscribers can tune into this one in Oz. Coverage will begin at 6.25am AEST on Monday, September 21.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).