Casio adds solar charging to a fan-favorite G-Shock watch

Casio has revealed a line of five new G-Shock watches that add solar charging to one of the company's most popular designs. The new G-Shock GA-B2100 series are based on the super slim GA-2100 line that launched in 2019.

The GA-2100 was nicknamed 'CasiOak' due to its octagonal face, which bears a slight resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. The GA-B2100 keeps the distinctive retro case design and resin band of its predecessor, but adds a few small tweaks such as a new battery indicator where the GA-2100 showed the day of the week.

As G-Central reports, the new watch can run for around 18 months on a single charge with its power-saving features are enabled, and giving it a daily dose of sunshine will allow it to run for years without maintenance.

Despite that, the GA-B2100 is a mere 1g heavier than its predecessor, tipping the scale at 52g, and is only 0.1mm thicker.

The G-Shock GA-B2100 will be available in five colorways at launch (gray and black, all-black, blue, green, and yellow), and is equipped with Casio's Carbon Core Guard technology to protect its components from drops and knocks.

It's due to land in Japan on May 14, and should arrive elsewhere in Asia later in the month. We don't yet have a global release date, but it's likely to roll out worldwide at a later stage.

Most of the models will cost 22,000 yen (about $180 / £130 / AU$240), with the exception of the yellow version, which will be 23,100 yen (about $190 / £140 / AU$250).