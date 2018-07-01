The best Carphone Warehouse deals in July 2018

Carphone Warehouse is the UK's biggest phone retailer and a superb place to browse the latest pay monthly, SIM only and SIM-free deals. Indeed, not only is Carphone the UK's biggest, it's also the largest independent telecoms retailer in Europe. It sells the widest range of handsets in the UK across almost all the main UK networks - Vodafone, EE, Three and O2 as well as its own network, iD.

We'll help you narrow down the best prices on the market's flagship phones - including the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 - using our industry-leading comparison chart below.

After our comparison widget below, read on to find out the best Carphone Warehouse deals on these and many more handsets, and we'll also pick you out the best SIM only deals from the retailer and tell you all you need to know about buying a handset through Carphone Warehouse.

The best deals on the best phones at Carphone Warehouse:

Best Carphone Warehouse SIM only deals:

If you're happy with your current phone, in-between phones or just want to save money on a monthly contract, SIM only deals are for you.

There's fantastic choice for SIM only deals from Carphone Warehouse and some very cost-effective SIM only options thanks to intense competition, and you can keep your existing number. All you need to do is keep within your monthly allowance, otherwise you'll end up paying more. Flexibility is also a big benefit of SIM only - because you can choose to go on a rolling 30 day contract, you can effectively cancel any time.

Carphone Warehouse's iD network is another great choice for SIM only because it offers some super deals including about a fiver per month for at least 1GB of data.

Carphone Warehouse pay as you go phones

As you might know, pay as you go (PAYG) deals don't tie you into any kind of contract whatsoever. You simply buy a phone from Carphone Warehouse and then top up your your minutes, texts and data when you need it (you'll know when you've run out). You also don't get credit checked, which you do with any type of pay monthly contract. Lots of handsets are available from Carphone on PAYG deals including phones from Samsung, Sony and Motorola. View all the Carphone Warehouse pay as you go deals.

Carphone Warehouse upgrades

Carphone Warehouse offers upgrades across the networks it offers on pay monthly and, what's more, you don't need to have bought from the retailer before. You can use Carphone's online upgrade checker to see if you're eligible. Some networks will even let you upgrade early such as O2, which lets you upgrade 30 days before the end of your current deal.

Note that you'll need to enter all your network details into the upgrade checker so Carphone Warehouse can check with your network. So it's best to have your bill to hand.

Will Carphone Warehouse let me keep my number?

In a word, yes. You need to ask your current network for your PAC code (it's the code that lets you move your phone number from one network to another, called a Porting Authorisation Code).

Once you've got the PAC it's valid for 30 days - so don't hang about! if it expires you'll need to get another one.

Next, buy your new phone from Carphone Warehouse and tell them your PAC and your number will be transferred within a few days. If your new phone is on Virgin you'll need to call them directly once your phone is connected.

Trade ins with Carphone Warehouse

We all like a new phone, but if you're just stuffing your old handsets into a drawer then you're missing out, because you can get decent cash for your old handset. Carphone Warehouse offers a decent trade in scheme, with many two year old handsets still worth £200 - worth doing! Carphone will send you a packet to use to send in your handset, too.

Check out how much your handset is worth.

Mobiles.co.uk and e2save

If you've been extensively hunting the web for the best price on your new mobile, you may have come across Mobiles.co.uk and e2save. These two websites are part of the Carphone Warehouse family, but frequently come up with much better prices than Carphone manages itself.

Mobiles.co.uk features brilliant deals on the majority of the current flagship phones and if you enter the code 10OFF at the checkout, you'll save an extra tenner on the upfront price of the handset. e2save usually offers better value on older, budget phones - so if spending a lot on a new phone doesn't hold much appeal, click on the link above to see if they can help you out.

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is the UK's largest phone retailer that sells the widest range of handsets in the UK across almost all the main UK networks - Vodafone, EE, Virgin and O2 as well as its own network, iD which is fantastic for budget deals and SIM only offerings.

Originally started in a London flat in 1989, Carphone Warehouse grew to have 20 stores by 1994 and floated in 2000. In 2014 it merged with Dixons Retail to form Dixons Carphone, hence why many Currys PC World stores now incorporate Carphone Warehouse concessions. The retail giant owns the iD network. It's a virtual network that uses the Three mobile network.

If you need to contact Carphone Warehouse, you can do so via this page depending on what you need to do. If you need buying advice, there's also a large section of frequently asked questions to help you.

What Carphone Warehouse locations are near me?

There are over 2,400 Carphone Warehouse stores across Europe, including 1,100 in the UK. There are also many inside or alongside branches of Currys PC World. Find your local Carphone Warehouse using the Store Locator.