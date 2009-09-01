Parrot's iPhone-friendly RKi8400 car stereo

Hide your Apple gadgets in your dashboard with the latest Parrot stereo

Worried about leaving your iPhone or iPod on the front seat of your car to tempt thieves?

A new car stereo from Parrot has a 'secret' compartment to hide your tech from envious eyes and recharge it at the same time - although it won't help much if you want to use your iPhone for navigation, too.

The removable front panel of the Parrot RKi8400 is equipped with magnets for simple insertion/removal of the front panel with one hand.

Smaller screen than Apple's

The RKi8400 is an FM/AM RDS car stereo that comes festooned with Apple-friendly features. A large dial and full colour 2.4-inch screen lets you view album covers stored in your iPhone (or iPod) and enables easy navigation of playlists, while Bluetooth enables you to play music sent from the iPhone 3 (or other mobile phones and players), via Bluetooth Stereo A2DP.

Training-free voice recognition lets you make a call from the phonebook by just saying your contact's name, there are two microphones to help eliminate ambient noise and when your phone rings, the system automatically switches to hands-free mode.

There's also a USB port for portable hard drive or USB key (including software updates), an SD card reader and a double line-in socket for analogue sources. The Parrot RKi8400 will be available shortly for around £300.