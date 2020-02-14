Canon EOS R5: everything we know so far about the new mirrorless marvel

By late last year we all knew there was a high-end EOS R series full-frame mirrorless camera in the pipeline after Canon executives confirmed it was being developed. Back then, rumors were rife that the snapper would feature a high resolution sensor of either 75MP or even 83MP.

While we have no official word on the sensor resolution, Canon has let the world know that there's a new high-specced camera arriving some time soon in the form of the EOS R5. The development announcement left plenty to the imagination, but what little was revealed has us all tingling with excitement.

While the EOS R and the EOS RP were great cameras on their own, they did disappoint when compared to the competition from the Nikon Z7 and the Z6, as well as from Panasonic's Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R. From what little Canon has revealed so far, it seems like the EOS R5 will outdo all the competition, giving us the impression that the Japanese camera maker is fighting hard to please its fans.

And if the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III is anything to go by, the company is out to prove it can still innovate and compete. That brings us to to the EOS R5, which has all the hallmarks of potentially being the most powerful full-frame mirrorless camera to date.

(Image credit: Canon)

The EOS R5 development announcement was but a tease and there's a lot we don't know about the upcoming shooter, but this is the first time we've got official confirmation of some of its specs.

So, what do we know for sure and what can we expect from the new mirrorless marvel?

EOS R5: pricing and availability

One of the big gaps that was in Canon's EOS R5 development announcement was the price tag the upcoming camera might carry, or even when we might expect to lay our hands on it. We're unsure whether Canon will fill this gap by giving us more information during the CP+ photography show to be held later in February, but rumors did point to a possible release date some time in July 2020.

While that might seem like a long wait, it's pretty much in line with what Canon did with the EOS 1D X Mark III – the official development announcement was made in October 2019 with shipping of the camera having begun only in February 2020.

As for the price tag, we can only presume it would be competing with the 45.7MP Nikon Z7, or perhaps even the 61MP Sony Alpha A7R IV. If that's the case, be prepared to shell out something well over the $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$4,500 mark.

EOS R5: design

Canon shared a small image of the EOS R5 with the development announcement and going by that alone it's clear the new camera will resemble the original EOS R physically.

However, leaked specs that were revealed by Canon Rumors in January indicate that the multi-function bar on the rear of the EOS R will find its way to upcoming snapper. Instead, the scroll wheel will find its way back instead.

Talking about the button layout on the rear – we were curious to see whether the Smart Controller introduced in the EOS 1D X Mark III (to speed up focus point selection) had made its way to the R5 and the joystick on the rear appears to be a standard one and not the touch-sensitive option. If the Smart Controller has been left out, we think that's a shame as we thought it was a brilliant bit of innovation from Canon.

Rumors also suggest that the R5 will use a brand-new larger capacity battery but whether that will affect the overall size of the camera is as yet unclear.

(Image credit: Canon)

EOS R5: sensor and processor

Canon has kept the sensor resolution of the EOS R5 a closely guarded secret but rumors do suggest it will be 45MP. All we know for sure, though, is that Canon is going to use a "newly designed CMOS sensor" in the new shooter.

We also know for sure that the camera is capable of 8K video capture (more on that later), meaning the camera would require a sensor with 7680 x 5120 pixels. That puts the sensor's resolution in the 40MP ballpark. We'll have to wait and see, though.

While we have no idea about the EOS R5's autofocus system, Canon has confirmed that the upcoming camera will be capable of shooting stills at 12fps bursts when using the mechanical shutter, while matching the EOS 1D X Mark III's 20fps continuous shooting speed when using the silent shutter or shooting in Live View.

We're expecting the EOS R5 to make use of the new Digic X processor that debuted in the pro sports DSLR recently, although we'll have to wait for confirmation from Canon on that regard.

EOS R5: video specs

This is the headline act: Canon has confirmed that the EOS R5 will be able to capture 8K video. This is the first time such high resolution recording ability has made its way to a consumer-level snapper (matching the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S20's video prowess), while it's already available on some of Canon's premium cine cameras.

According to Canon, having the ability to shoot in 8K will allow users to extract oversampled 4K video and "extract high-resolution still images from video footage".

We still don't know whether the camera will be able to capture 8K RAW footage, though, and whether there will be a crop factor to take into consideration, or whether it will be able to capture it in 10-bit 4:2:2 color gamut, but this puts the Canon EOS R5 firmly in competition with the Panasonic Lumix S1H which tops out at 6K video.

Frame rates also an unknown at the moment, but previous reports claim the EOS R5 should be able to capture 8K at 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps.

The processing power that will be required to record 8K movies would generate a huge amount heat though, and it's as yet unclear how the R5 will handle this. From the images we've seen, there doesn't appear to be a heatsink built in, like the one on the Lumix S1H.

EOS R5: image stabilization

Canon has, historically, shied away from adding in-body image stabilization (IBIS) to its cameras, relying on lenses that have in-built stability. Which makes the R5 unique as Canon has announced that the new camera will come equipped with IBIS that "will work in combination with the lens stabilization system" when using glass that come with built-in stability.

Canon Rumors reported in January that the R5's IBIS would lend 5 stops of stability on its own, but would get bumped to "7-8 stops of correction when used with in-lens stabilization". If true, that would make handheld shooting with the R5 a dream and we can't wait to try it out for ourselves.

EOS R5: connectivity

With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth available in pretty much every modern camera, the R5 will definitely have both on board, with rumors suggesting the snapper will support 5GHz Wi-Fi for faster transfer speeds. We’re unsure whether the R5 will support just 5GHz wireless or whether, like the Sony Alpha A9 II, it will support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz – having both might appeal to the pros still hanging on to older gear.

While we don't even know if Canon will employ the latest Bluetooth 5.1 standard for wireless connectivity, the company has announced that users will be able to upload images in original resolution and quality directly to Canon's new Image.Canon cloud platform that will be available starting April 2020.

The EOS R5 will also feature dual card slots, although whether they'll both support high-speed SD cards or CFExpress like the EOS 1D X Mark III is anyone's guess.