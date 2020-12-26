Buccaneers vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL week 16 game online anywhere

Coal would have been infinitely preferable to playoff elimination for the Lions, whose heavy defeat at the hands of the Titans last week effectively ended their season just in time for Christmas. All they've got left to play for now is pride, though beating Tom Brady's Bucs sure would brighten up what's been a dim week in Detroit. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Buccaneers vs Lions live stream today and watch NFL football online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Tampa Bay just about managed to cling on to the NFC's sixth playoff spot with a Brady-inspired comeback victory over the Falcons, where their main main conjured up some Super Bowl LI-style magic to thwart the Falcons once more.

Buccaneers vs Lions live stream Date: Saturday, December 26 Kick-off time: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI Live stream: Get NFL Network with a FREE FuboTV trial Watch anywhere: Use a good VPN to stream anywhere

It means they've now won back to back games for the first time in nearly two months.

That said, there are still huge question marks hanging over this mind-bogglingly inconsistent team. They looked dead and buried in the first half of their win, having fallen to 0-17, but five straight scoring drives in the second half of the contest, during which Brady, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans suddenly burst into life, left Atlanta stunned.

It means a Wild-Card spot is in Bruce Arians' hands, and the Lions, who have one victory from their last five games, are exactly the type of franchise Tampa Bay want to play right now.

Matthew Stafford has had a thankless task for much of this season, and things aren't going to get any easier, with Frank Ragnow joining star wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines, having fractured his throat against the Packers two weeks ago.

But there's no incentive quite like dashing another franchise's hopes, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Lions online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are for this Boxing Day Football game.

Related: read our complete guide to Super Bowl 2021

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Lions from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Related: get a college football live stream of all the biggest games

How to watch a FREE Buccaneers vs Lions live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Buccaneers vs Lions game is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's game without paying a penny. One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Buccaneers vs Lions game.

Buccaneers vs Lions live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Buccaneers vs Lions clash kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Buccaneers vs Lions game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Lions vs Buccaneers live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

You can watch the Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the UK on Sky Sports. Kick-off is set for 6pm GMT on Saturday evening, and the game is being shown on Sky Sports NFL. The build-up to all of the Boxing Day games starts at 4pm. If you don't have a Sky package, fear not - there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Lions vs Buccaneers UK live stream. The first is Sky's own streaming service, Now TV, which has recently price slashed the cost of a 1-month Sky Sports Pass down to just £25! It normally costs £33.99, so it's a genuine bargain. Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend's biggest NFL games - including the Lions vs Buccaneers, which kicks off at 6pm in the UK. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Lions vs Buccaneers: live stream the NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Lions vs Buccaneers game, which is scheduled to start at 5am AEDT on Sunday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Lions vs Buccaneers game, too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

More sports: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week on deal right now for complete access - or £50 to see you through July 2021. If you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (such as Sky).