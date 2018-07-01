The best BT Sport deals and packages in July 2018

Looking for a clear answer on the best way to bag a cheap BT Sport deal? If you're here, chances are you been asking yourself how much is BT Sport going to cost? Can I get BT Sport on Sky or Virgin Media instead? You've asked and we're here to answer.

On this page we'll tell you about the best offers direct from BT (for new and existing customers) and also how to get a BT Sport package if you already have Sky TV or Virgin Media. With so many options available from each provider, we've simplified the listings as much as possible so you can weigh up the best option for you without the pushy up-selling you'd get in stores, shopping center booths or on the phone. Alternatively, if you'd prefer a bit of Sky Sports, we've also extensively covered the latest Sky TV deals available.

What's on BT Sport?

The BT Sport Pack includes BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN and Box Nation. Across these channels you'll find every Champions League match live, so no more asking the pub landlord to swap over to the match you actually want to watch and upsetting those Man United supporting Southerners. There's also a selection of Premier League matches every week.

BT Sport is also the only place to enjoy Ashes cricket this year as BT has nabbed the exclusive rights to broadcast it this winter. Elsewhere on BT Sport you can enjoy the Rugby Aviva Premiership, UFC, NBA, Moto GP and much more. Sound good? Then let's check out the latest BT Sport packages.

How to get BT Sport deals direct from BT

BT Sport deals are available as an add-on to a BT TV package and also as an extra to BT broadband. Let's have have a look at all the options and how much they'll cost you each month. Prices direct from BT rather than going through third parties like Sky and Virgin Media are the cheapest options available.

BT Sport deals if you're not a BT customer yet

If you already get your TV or broadband from Sky or Virgin and your contract isn't up for a while, you can skip this section and scroll down to the heading 'How much is BT Sport on Sky?' or 'How to get BT Sport on Virgin Media.'

BT Sport Pack | 18 months | £3.50 a month with BT broadband and TV deals

Here's the short version, if you're not adding BT Sport as an add-on to Sky or Virgin, then the only other way is to sign up to one of the BT broadband and TV deals . Now's a great time to do it too as BT Sport is currently just £3.50 a month for the 18-month contract on top of the contract cost for a broadband/TV package. View BT Sport deals: BT broadband and BT Sport at BT

I'm already an existing BT customer

If you already have BT broadband or a BT TV deal, good news. You can get BT Sport for less than anyone else on Sky or Virgin, maybe even for free. Take a look at the latest options for current BT customers below.

BT Sport pack | 18 months | £3.50 a month (with BT broadband and BT TV)

If you already have BT Broadband and BT TV (even the basic TV package), it's super easy to add BT Sport to your setup. BT started charging £3.50 a month in August for BT Sport after it was free for ages, but it's not a lot per month really. Note: signing up for this will also renew your existing BT Broadband/TV contract for 18 months. View BT Sport deal: BT Sport add-on from £3.50pm (scroll down the page to see the offer)

BT Sport app/streaming access | 18 months | £7 a month (if you have BT broadband)

If you have BT broadband, but don't have BT TV at all you can still access BT Sport via the online player and BT Sport app. This is FREE for three months, then £7 a month thereafter. Note: this will extend your current BT broadband contract for a further 18 months. Click the link below, then scroll down to the BT Sport App option. View BT Sport deal: BT Sport app/player £7pm

How much is BT Sport on Sky?

Rather than put up a wall between their customers, BT and Sky have reached an agreement allowing existing Sky customers access to BT Sport too. That means they'll have the most comprehensive sports coverage in the UK. Sky customers will have to set this up through BT though rather than Sky.

The options are simple though and BT's website will walk you through the steps, We've included links below and we'll talk you through the various options and how much they cost too.

BT Sport Pack on Sky | 12 months | £20 activation | £25.99pm

Unless you have BT broadband, this is the cheapest way Sky TV customers can get BT Sport on their TV. This BT Sport package includes the suite of BT Sports channels in standard definition. This is a flat rate for the contract and there is also a £20 activation fee. View BT Sport deal: BT Sport Pack on Sky £25.99pm

BT Sport Pack HD on Sky | 12 months | £20 activation | £32.49 pm (£25.99 for the first three months)

Let's face it, non-HD footy on modern TVs is a bit grim. So if you want to avoid that pixelated Vaseline look (Snobs? Us?) then this BT Sport deal deal gives you the range of channels in shiny high-definition. This BT Sport deal is reduced to £25.99 for the first three months, then it's £32.49 for the remaining nine months of the contract. On the plus side, that's only £6.50 more a month than the standard definition package - you wouldn't even get two pints for that down your local nowadays. Scroll down to the second option once you click through. View BT Sport deal: BT Sport Pack HD on Sky £32.49pm

BT Sport Pack HD on Sky | 1 month (rolling) | £35 activation | £25.99pm (for 3 months), then £32.49 pm if you want HD

The final option for Sky customers is a one-month rolling contract. This is only available in HD and the activation fee is £15 more than the other contracts too. The plus side of all of this is that your contract just rolls over each month, meaning you can cancel whenever you want. If you're getting this mainly for the football, it could save you some money at the end of the season. Scroll down to the last option once you click through. View BT Sport deal: BT Sport Pack HD on Sky £25.99pm

How to get BT Sport on Virgin Media

You don't have to go with BT broadband to get BT Sport. BT is keen to let its rivals pay them to let you in on the action too. New Virgin broadband customers can take advantage of Virgin's superfast fibre broadband and enjoy BT Sport.

There are a few Virgin broadband with BT Sport packages to choose from, sadly they don't include the cheapest Virgin deals. On the plus side you're getting the shiny HD versions of the BT Sports channels in all of them. There are three main deals to choose from, although as you're going through the transaction you might be offered extras or modest upgrades along the way.

Virgin Media | Full House bundle | VIVID 100 broadband | 12 months | £20 activation fee | £55pm

In addition to all BT Sports channels in HD, you're getting up to 100Mbps fibre broadband, which is more than enough for most households, even if you're downloading /streaming on a frequent basis. This bundle also comes with V6 Virgin TV box with over 230 channels that can be paused, rewound and recorded. Landline rates and line rental are included in the monthly fee. Use the link below to read more. View this BT Sport deal: Virgin Media Full House bundle £55pm

Virgin Media | VIP bundle | VIVID 300 broadband | 12 months | £20 activation fee | £88pm

This is Virgin's ultimate deal with the best of everything. You're getting a huge 300Mbps broadband, all BT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema channels in HD, two Virgin TV boxes and over 230 channels. £88 a month is a hell of a lot of money, but if you're splitting the bill with a few housemates or have a large family to entertain this could be the option for you. That 300Mbps broadband is more than three times faster than anything BT or Sky can provide too. View this BT Sport deal: Virgin Media VIP bundle £88pm