BT announces new range of TV packages with Now TV, Netflix, Sky Sports and more

BT is massively expanding its TV offering following the launch of several flexible TV packages, which offer the likes of Netflix, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, BT Sport in 4K and many more.

With package prices starting at just £10 from this Friday, February 21, you'll be able to watch, pause, rewind and record premium Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content on the BT TV platform. This is largely due to Now TV now being fully integrated with BT TV.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: "Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch."

Keep scrolling to see the full list of these TV packages - all of which are based on 24-month contracts - and if those don't do it for you, BT is also offering 30-day bolt-ons which you can add to make your ideal BT TV package.

Full list of BT TV packages

Entertainment - £10 pm

For just £10 a month you'd be getting award-winning entertainment and Sky originals from channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky One, plus over 300 Box Sets on demand, all from the Now TV Entertainment Pass.

Sport - £15 pm

This gets you all 4 BT Sport channels, with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League. And you can also catch the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Big Entertainment - £20 pm

Want to stream TV series and movies? This gives you access to Sky channels with over 300 Box Sets and all Sky Cinema channels. Not to mention Sky Cinema gets a new premiere every day - this is a true Cinema lovers' dream.

Big Sport - £40 pm

For all the Sport fans this is the best of both worlds. For £40 a month you're getting access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, (which means you can watch Premier League, Formula 1golf majors and much more) and access to all 4 BT Sport channels (meaning exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League).

VIP - £60 pm

This is the ultimate TV package, perfect for anyone wanting everything sorted in one bundle. With this you're getting the latest Sky originals, Sky Cinema all 11 Sky Sports channels, all in full HD, from Now TV. Plus, watch all 4 BT Sport channels with exclusive Premier League games and every match of the UEFA Champions League in HD and access to BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR.

Bolt-ons that can be added to the TV packages

Now TV Sky Sports Pass - Daily £9.99, weekly £14.99 and monthly £33.99

Now TV Sky Cinema Pass - £11.99 pm

Now TV Entertainment Pass - £8.99 pm

BT Sport - £15 pm

BT TV Kids - £5 pm

HD & 4K - £5 pm

Amazon Prime Video - First six months free, then £5.99 pm

Netflix - from £5.99 pm

Now TV Kids - £3.99 pm

Now TV hayu - £3.99 pm

Now TV Boost - £3 pm

Click here to head straight through to BT - its new TV plans will be available from this Friday, February 21