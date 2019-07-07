Brazil vs Peru live stream: how to watch Copa América 2019 final online from anywhere

Against all the odds, outsiders Peru have made it to their first Copa America final since 1975. The showdown at the Maracana will see them face the hosts and clear favorites Brazil who are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2007. Keep reading to discover how to watch tonight's Copa América final clash with a Brazil vs Peru live stream (it's ESPN+ if you're in the US).

Live stream Chile vs Peru - where and when Today's Copa América 2019 final match takes place at the legendary Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. Kick-off is at 5pm BRT local time on Sunday, meaning a 9pm BST start for viewers in the UK. That's 4pm ET and 1pm ET in the US.

Peru's emphatic 3-0 win over Chile in the semi-finals and their earlier triumph over Uruguay showed just how much the team has improved as the tournament has progressed. Nevertheless, it will be some turnaround to see them beat Brazil - the team that dished out a 5-0 thrashing to them in the group phase.

Brazil are yet to concede a goal, having kept clean sheets in all of their five matches on their way to the tournament's showpiece final, with Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker in seemingly unbeatable form. Their semi-final win over historic rivals Argentina was a performance of real quality that will have only bolster the confidence of Tite's side.

Playing the hosts at the Maracana is a daunting prospect at the best of times, but having overcome the adversity of losing to Brazil in such humbling fashion earlier on in the tournament to reach the final, could Peru take their resurgence to stratospheric levels and pull off what would be one of the biggest shocks in football in recent times?

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's game in the Copa América - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our Brazil vs Peru live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Our handy guide below gives you a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América final across different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

As ever, the problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, where you'll find your stream is most likely geo-blocked.

Help is at hand however. Using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - you'll be able to select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream Brazil vs Peru in the US

While ESPN has scooped the English language rights to this year's final, they won't be broadcasting the match live on TV. Instead the network is showing the game live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Today's game kicks off at 1pm PT and 4pm ET. If you're outside the US but still want to watch the ESPN+ coverage of Brazil vs Peru, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream Brazil vs Peru live in the UK

While they may be channels that you've only ever flicked past on the EPG, the lesser-known Premier Sports network has won exclusive rights to show the Copa Américafinal live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. Unlike some of the other games in the tournament, tonight's game starts at the far more reasonable time of 9pm in the UK on Sunday evening. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed to Premier Sports, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage of the later stage of the tournament now being shown TSN1. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the soccer. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the soccer coverage from another location.

