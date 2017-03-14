Bigger, faster, sooner: the 10.5-inch iPad may launch in April

Hot off reports that Apple is testing out an entire batch of new tablets, it appears one of those models - a 10.5-inch iPad - could be announced in less than a month.

Apple is reportedly pushing the production of its new 10.5-inch slab from a May-June window to March, with an event planned in early April for its unveiling, according to supply chain-level sources at Digitimes.

The report claims the 10.5-inch model will "target education and business sectors," as a sort of mid-to-high-range option, alongside a planned 12.9-inch upgrade to the iPad Pro.

An iPad for every screen dimension

The existence of a 10.5-inch iPad in the works lines up with previous analyst reports that Apple is working on four different tablets - a 7.9-inch replacement of the iPad mini 4, a 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro 2, and this role-yet-determined 10.5-inch in-between iPad.

Additionally, another report claims the 10.5-inch iPad will sport a bezel-less design, feeding into rumors that Apple is getting a taste for curved screens on its iOS products.

However, as is the case with any rumors - or even trusted analysts - such information should be taken lightly until further confirmation comes from Apple.

Should Digitimes' sources be on the money, however, that wait won't be long.

Via 9to5Mac