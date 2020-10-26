Best curved monitors 2020: excellent curved displays for more immersive viewing

Flat screen monitors are so yesterday. The best curved monitors have been taking over, and we’re all for it. More than just looking cool and sort of futuristic, these computer displays bring in a number of advantages to the table that their flat counterparts never could.

The level of immersion that the best curved monitors deliver in 2020 is entirely something else. They eliminate that edge distortion that flat monitors usually suffer from and reduce your eyes’ exertion as well as offer a wider field of view by equalizing your viewing distance at all angles. By doing so, they deliver a much more immersive viewing experience, whether you’re gaming, streaming movies or editing photos and videos.

It's time to upgrade your display from flat to curved for a viewing experience like no other.

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG UltraGear 38GN950 The best curved monitor for ultrawide fans Screen size: 38-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840x2,160 | Curve radius: unspecified | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Refresh rate: 144Hz, overclocked to 160Hz | Response time: 1ms | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Color support: DCI-P3 98% color gamut £1,852.76 View at Amazon 160Hz refresh rate Super-responsive Large screen Expensive May be a bit too large for some

The LG UltraGear 38GN950 isn’t just one of the best curved monitors we’ve tested recently. It’s also among the best ultrawide monitors to date. This nano IPS display rocks some solid specs – including a super-fast refresh rate and response time as well as HDR support, G-sync and massive screen size, making it a boon for gamers. You can even overclock its refresh rate to 160Hz for all those fast-paced games you’ll be playing. It’s not just your gaming experience that’s elevated here; that subtle screen curve helps reduce eye strain when looking towards its edges. Budget buyers might want to look at other options on this list, however, as this monitor will not come cheap.

Read the full review: LG UltraGear 38GN950

(Image credit: AOC)

2. AOC CU34G2X Best curved monitor that’s easy on the budget Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440x1440 | Curve radius: 1500mm | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Color support: 119% sRGB color gamut £445.97 View at Amazon Superb performance Immersive Subtle design Menu is hard to navigate No G-Sync

For everything this curved monitor has going for it – and there’s a lot – the AOC CU34G2X is affordably priced. That’s pretty incredible for a monitor that boasts QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD Freesync as some of its marquee features. That’s without mentioning its superb performance, impressive technical stats and some HDR support. It’s a little plain as far as design is concerned, but that’s hardly a deal-breaker. There’s also one advantage it has over the pricier LG UltraGear 38GN950 – it has a smaller footprint at 34 inches, so it’s just the ticket for users with more limited desk space.

Read the full review: AOC CU34G2X

(Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell S3221QS Best curved monitor with 4K resolution Screen size: 31.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Curve radius: 1800mm | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response time: up to 4ms | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion colors Picture-in-picture with two PCs Surprisingly decent sound Elegant design Not very fast Limited ports

The Dell S3221QS is a gorgeous monitor inside and out. Its simple yet elegant silver design gives it a unique look that sets it apart from all the gamer-centric or boring black office monitors you're most likely to find. It comes with a stunning 4K VA panel to match, making everything from movies to gaming a pleasure to watch. And, to make it an even better proposition, it’s got some great features as well – namely, decent-sounding speakers and an interesting picture-in-picture functionality that will let you display two different computers in the same display. That’s pretty nifty and a great way to make up for the fact that there’s no USB-C connectivity.

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC Curved monitor with a terrific feature set Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840x1,600 | Curve radius: 2300mm | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Refresh rate: unspecified | Response time: 5ms | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion colors £969.90 View at Amazon 158 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Huge desktop real estate Good quality IPS panel Excellent connectivity No HDR or high refresh Very expensive

If you’re looking for something with a deeper curve – perhaps if you plan on sitting farther away from your monitor – you should take a look at Asus Designo Curve MX38VC. Its 2300R curvature gives you a 2300mm curve radius. That might not be the deepest out there, but it’s still decently deep. And, you’re also getting a couple of nifty features with it: Bluetooth connectivity, a pair of 10-Watts stereo speakers that Harman Kardon helped develop, and a Qi wireless charger at the base. Unfortunately, this isn’t one of the more affordable options out there, but if you’ve got the funds, this is the best curved monitor for your productivity needs.

Read the full review: Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

(Image credit: AOC)

5. AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Affordable curved monitor for gaming Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3440x1440 | Curve radius: 1800mm | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 4ms | Contrast ratio: 2500:1 | Color support: 85% NTSC color gamut £787.44 View at Amazon 716 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Strong price point 120Hz refresh rate Super-wide aspect ratio Design needs work OSD menu is clunky

Its design isn’t the only gamers-centric feature – although it might be a selling point for those who love that gamer’s aesthetic. The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 curved monitor is created for gamers, with its super-wide aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and popping colors. Gamers with a predilection for fast-paced games might want to look elsewhere – that response time is still slow for those and that refresh rate could be faster. However, those who adore RPGs and slower-paced single-player titles will simply adore its buttery smooth performance.

Read the full review: AOC Agon AG352UCG6