Bank Holiday sales 2020: iPad, laptop, smartwatch, headphone, and 4K TV deals going now

The bank holiday sales are back, which means even more savings on all the latest tech. From 2020 4K TVs to AirPods, iPads, Sony headphones, and consoles, you'll find discounts on everything you need to stay entertained right now. Or, get ready for the hot weather with the latest garden furniture deals and home renovation sales happening right now. It's all here in the bank holiday sales, and we're tracking all the best deals right here. That means you can shop all the discounts and get straight back out into the sunshine.

We've already seen some of these deals come and go, and with stock levels of particularly in-demand items (Nintendo Switch Lite, iPads, Apple Watches, and premium laptops) already shakey due to the global pandemic, we wouldn't hestitate to grab a deal you like the look of today.

With so much on offer right now, there's plenty of bank holiday sales to choose from, so sit back, relax and soak in the savings - once they're gone, they're gone.

Where to find the best Bank Holiday sales

Bank Holiday sales 2020

The best Bank Holiday sales

We're rounding up all the latest bank holiday sales right here, with the very best graduating to this quick list of the top deals.

Bank Holiday sales: laptop deals

The Bank Holiday sales are a great time to shop for a cheap laptop deal. With recent demand rising, plenty of retailers have been competing with some fantastic prices over the last few weeks as stock inventories start to heal from the initial impact of lockdown. That means we're seeing plenty of savings on everything from cheap Chromebooks to more powerful machines this week.

Asus E203MA 11.6-inch laptop | £229 £189 at Currys

Save £40 and get a great little laptop deal for well under £200 this week at Currys. There's an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage in here, with a fantastic free year of Office 365 Personal included in the price as well.

Acer CB315 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop | £349 £299 at Currys

Not many cheap Chromebooks offer a full 15.6-inch display, but that's exactly what you're getting with this bank holiday laptop deal from Currys. With an Intel Pentium N5000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage there's plenty to play with on Chrome OS.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £549 at Currys

Save £50 on this HP Pavilion laptop at Currys this weekend, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 processor under the hood. Those are some great mid-range specs available at a discount in the latest bank holiday sales.

Asus ZenBook UX333 13-inch laptop | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook brings a fantastic i7 processor to the latest bank holiday sales, a far more powerful brain than the other i3s and i5s on this list. It's only 8th generation, however, so you're picking up a slightly older model of that processor to keep the cost down. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage in this 13-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13-inch - 128GB | £1,299 £1,059.97 at Currys

Save £239 on this Apple MacBook Pro offering an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Touch Bar at Currys. This is the lowest price going right now, so if you're in the market for a luxury laptop this bank holiday weekend, get in quick to bag yours.

Bank Holiday sales: tablet and iPad deals

If you're looking to keep yourself entertained during this Bank Holiday, there's likely to be plenty of sales catering to your needs with cheap tablet and iPad deals. With the release of the 2020 iPad Pro, we're seeing discounts on previous high-end models, as well as cheaper Android tablets. Below, you'll find some of the latest sales available today.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet - 16GB | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

If you're after an incredibly cheap and cheerful tablet deal in the bank holiday sales, you'll find this 16GB Amazon Fire 7 device available for just £39.99 with a £10 discount. There's not much storage to play with here, so if you're just looking to store a few ebooks and streaming apps you'll be sorted but for those looking for more of a tablet experience, we'd recommend this £10 saving on the more manageable 32GB model.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - 32GB | £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 model gives you a larger 8-inch screen size and upgrades your display to HD, making the whole experience a lot better. You can save yourself £35 on this 32GB model, which can be expanded with a micro-SD card.

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB | £429 £399 at Currys

Save £30 on the 2019 iPad 10.2 at Currys this week, in a return to a recognisable sales price for the latest flagship model. This is a great cheap iPad option for those searching for the latest tech without needing the power of a Pro. Plus, there's a strong 128GB of storage in here, so you'll be able to pack a surprising amount of apps into this device.

iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB | £769 £669 at John Lewis

Save £100 on the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro at John Lewis right now. That's a fantastic price on an incredibly powerful tablet, with a two-year guarantee included, and Apple TV+ free for a year. If you're upgrading from an older model, you can even claim up to £150 off your purchase when trading in your old tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £899 £789 at Currys

The entry level Surface Pro 7 is seeing a £110 discount at Currys this weekend, offering up 8GB RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 10th generation i5 processor as well. That processor paired with 8GB RAM makes for a lightning fast computer, and the flexibility of the Surface Pro means this is a solid iPad Pro competitor. You can also pick up a model with an i3 processor for £719 at Argos.

Save £150 on iPads when trading in at John Lewis

If you want to use the bank holiday sales to upgrade your iPad, it's worth noting that you can currently claim up to £150 off your next model when trading in your old device at John Lewis. There are plenty of colours and storage options available on the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and iPad Air to choose from as well.

Bank Holiday sales: phone deals

Huawei P30 Lite - 128GB | £329.99 £199.95 at John Lewis

These bank holiday sales are a great opportunity to pick up a cheap smartphone over the long weekend. This Huawei P30 Lite offers up to 21 hours of battery life, with 4GB RAM, a stunning 24MP front camera and 48MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses on the back.

View Deal

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB | £749 £599 at Laptops Direct

Save £150 on the iPhone XR in the Laptops Direct bank holiday sales. With the A12 Bionic Chip, and 6.1 liquid retina HD display, this is still a gorgeous phone to pick up, even if it's aimed as a cheaper alternative to the XS or 11.

Apple iPhone XS - 64GB | £949 £619 at Laptops Direct

The iPhone XS offers a stunning 5.8 Super Retina OLED display with two 12MP rear cameras and the A12 Bionic chip. Those are still some great specs on an older phone, well worth the £330 price cut at Laptops Direct. View Deal

Bank Holiday sales: smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals are usually pretty reliable over the Bank Holiday sales, and though we're not getting out and about as much as we usually do, things still look good for some discounts in 2020. Thanks to new releases pushing the prices of older models down, and more wrist candy to choose from than ever, you'll find some healthy deals available right now.

Huawei Band 3 Pro activity tracker | £79.99 £39.99 at Very

This cheap fitness tracker is now even cheaper at Very - just £40 to be exact. That's a fantastic price for a calorie and sleep tracker with onboard coaching and plenty of data about how and when you're working out.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £99.99 £79.99 at Currys

Save £20 on the Fitbit Charge 3 at Currys this week. After the launch of the Charge 4, these fitness trackers received their own price cuts and now you can grab the exercise-focused smartwatch for a fantastic price in the Bank Holiday sales.

Huawei Watch GT | £199.99 £99.99 at Very

If you want something that looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker, but don't want to break the bank, this Huawei Watch GT is available for under £100 at Very. You're still getting some comprehensive fitness features in here, and a fantastic AMOLED HD screen to boot.

Huawei Watch GT2 46mm | £199.99 £159.99 at Very

With a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, two weeks of battery life, 50m water resistance and support for a number of different satellite positioning services, the Huawei Watch GT2 is a fitness tracker that's ready for anything. Plus, you can save £40 in the latest bank holiday sales at Very.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £159 at Amazon

Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £159 at Amazon this week. You're picking up a fantastic fitness tracker here, with smartwatch capabilities all in there as well. Plus, there's built-in Alexa available - perfect if you're using Amazon's music or audiobook services.

Apple Watch 3 38mm | £195 at Amazon

A £199 deal is expected on the Apple Watch 3, but Amazon have taken an extra few pounds off the price in this weekend's bank holiday sales. You can still claim your watch at this price, even though it's displaying as temporarily out of stock right now, as Amazon will simply wait charge you until shipping does take place.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active + battery pack | £248.99 £199 at John Lewis

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with a spare battery pack and save £50 in the latest bank holiday sales. If you're looking for a mid-range activity tracker with all the fitness monitoring and smartphone notifications you could ask for, without the price tag of an Apple Watch, this is a great opportunity.

Bank Holiday sales: speaker and headphone deals

Headphones and speakers always do well in Bank Holiday sales. Typically (though not always) less expensive than laptops, tablets, and 4K TVs, premium earbuds and over-ear headphones have a habit of dropping in price during sales like this. Keep an eye on AirPods for some particularly exciting deals, as well as some of the older Bose and Beats models.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

You can save £20 on the Amazon Echo Dot in the latest bank holiday sales from Amazon - a familiar price drop that we haven't seen for a few months now. Centralise your smart home with this cheap Alexa hub, and make use of a surprisingly loud set of speakers as well.

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more premium listening experience over the weaker Echo Dot, you'll be glad to know that you can also save £20 on the full Amazon Echo. You're keeping all the Alexa smarts more commonly associated with the Dot but adding boosted audio quality for your tunes. You can also pick up the Echo Plus for just £89.99 if you're looking for even better sound.

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds | £149.99 £99.99 at Very

Looking for true wireless earbuds but don't want to shell out for AirPods? The Jabra Elite 65t offer excellent features alongside audio quality that stands up against more expensive players in the market. With four-microphones working to keep you calls clear and intuitive connection to your virtual assistant of choice, you're picking up some excellent buds here.

JBL Charge 4 portable bluetooth speakers | £159 £109 at Very

If you need some tunes to fill your garden this bank holiday weekend, you'll find this £50 saving on the JBL Charge 4 portable bluetooth speaker particularly appealing. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, that classic JBL bass, and USB charge out to keep your phone nicely juiced up at the same time, there's a whole host of extra features that make this premium bluetooth speaker worth it.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're after the true wireless earbuds everyone's talking about, you'll want to check out this recognisable sales price on the Apple AirPods. It's a discount that's been around for a while, but may be more popular as the bank holiday sales begin, so don't rest on it.

Sony wireless headphones up to £40 off at Argos

Save £40 on the Sony WH-H910N over-ear wireless headphones at Argos this weekend, now sitting at £199.99, or pick up a £20 saving on the WH-XB900N, down to £139.99 from £159.99.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £219 £169 at Very

Sony's own noise cancelling true wireless earbuds are available for £169 at Very this bank holiday weekend - a return to a familiar sales price that has been off the table for a couple of weeks. That's great news for audiophiles seeking Sony's famous buds for less.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ | £248 £219.95 at John Lewis

Don't want to plug your Bose speaker in? Grab the SoundLink Revolve+ instead. This smaller portable speaker doesn't compromise on big audio and also keeps all the smarts of the older Home Speaker models as well.

Bank Holiday sales: TV deals

4K TV deals are making a splash in this year's Bank Holiday sales, so be sure to keep your eye on the latest prices if you plan on upgrading your set this month. We're seeing some fantastic deals available right now, so if you see a price you like there's no point in waiting.

Luxor 43-inch 4K TV | £299.99 £249.99 at Very

Save £50 on this Luxor 4K TV at Very this week. Though it's not exactly a household name, you're picking up a cheap and cheerful high quality machine here - perfect if you're keen to upgrade on a budget. There's still Ultra-HD resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision to enjoy, just at a much lower price tag.

Philips 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £330 £289 at Amazon

Grab this 43-inch Philips UHD 4K TV for £43 off at Amazon right now - a fantastic saving on a feature-packed display. You're not only getting Dolby Vision here, but also more premium tech like Dolby Atmos and HDR10+.

LG 43UM7050 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £399 £299 at Very

Save £100 on this 7000-series LG 4K TV at Very this weekend. These models offer some spectacular tech under the hood, and what's more you'll usually find them for some decent prices as well, which makes this saving all the more exciting. If you're looking for a little more screen space, you can pick up the 55-inch version for £399 at Very.

Samsung TU7000 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £329 £299 at Currys

This 2020 7-Series Samsung 4K TV is now available for under £300 - £30 off in the latest bank holiday sales. This was the price we were previously seeing for the 2019 model, so picking up the latest version is a steal this weekend.

Toshiba U2963DB 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £399 at Very

This Toshiba 4K TV deal offers a whopping 65-inch display for under £400 right now - an excellent price for such a large panel. There's Dolby Audio Processng in here for cinema-quality sound, as well as Dolby Vision HDR for extra special colour contrast.

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £479 at Currys

This is one of the best 4K TV deals available in this weekend's bank holiday sales. LG is a well respected name in the world of premium displays, and you're picking up nothing short of stunning here. With NanoCell technology, powerful processors for upscaling, and TruMotion 100, there's some particularly impressive tech under the hood here.

Panasonic TX-50GX820B 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699.99 £579.99 at Currys

Moving beyond £500, this offer at Currys brings premium features like Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ to these bank holiday sales. You're also picking up HCX picture processing for extra contrast and brilliant vibrant colours.

LG B9PLA 55-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | £1,299 £1,098 at John Lewis

Looking for something a bit more premium? An OLED display may be more suitable, and this John Lewis deal is heralding a return to that £1,098 sales price for the bank holiday sales. LG is well known for its reliable, stunningly high quality OLED panels, packed with all manner of tech to keep your picture sharp and upscaled to the highest possible resolution.

Bank Holiday sales: gaming deals

If you're looking to beat the lockdown blues with an Xbox One or PS4 bundle deal, the Bank Holiday sales are serving up some excellent prices. Stock is looking particularly strong at the moment with the offers below from Currys already standing out.

Grab anything from Doom Eternal to Animal Crossing: New Horizons at digital download retailer CDKeys this week. We regularly see fantastic discounts on the latest games here, so if you're picking up a new console to see you through the lockdown, there's a much cheaper way to pick up all the games you'll need as well.

Logitech G512 Special Edition full RGB mechanical gaming keyboard | £119.99 £74.99 at Very

Plenty of retailers have include with Logitech G512 in their bank holiday sales this week, but Very has taken an extra cheeky fiver off to beat the competition. That means you can pick up the mechanical gaming keyboard for just £75 right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from £219 at Currys

Possibly the hottest games console on the market right now, the Nintendo Switch has been out of stock for the last couple of months. However, you can pick up these cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite handheld-only bundles for some excellent prices at Currys. Games include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Smash Bros. Ultimate and more.

PS4 Pro bundles from £349 at Currys

From God of War to Marvel's Spider-Man and FIFA 20, there are a range of PS4 Pro bundle deals available at Currys right now. Stock has been lacking on these offers over the last few weeks, so grab them while you can.

TechRadar Life: the best home and garden bank holiday sales

Bank Holiday sales: garden furniture and outdoor deals

Buy two paddling pools for £15 at Argos

It's getting baking hot this weekend, and these paddling pools are looking like a mighty fine option since we're confined to our gardens right now. You can grab two pools at Argos for as little as £15, or two for £30 on higher priced models.

View Deal

Garden | Karcher cordless lawnmower | £300 £260 at Argos

Now the sun's shining that back garden is sure to get out of hand unless it gets a good trimming. This battery-powered Karcher is a from a reputed brand, features a manageable lightweight build and is sure to last you many summers to come.

Garden | Argos 6 seater wooden patio set | £350 £262 at Argos

Save almost £100 and upgrade that old patio decor with this brand new set from Argos. It features a table and two cushioned benches with a cross-legged design and two cushioned armchairs, which are easy to assemble, according to the customer reviews.

Save 20% on picnicware at John Lewis

There's a massive selection of picnicware available with a 20% discount at John Lewis this weekend. Whether you're shopping for hampers, coolers, cups, or plates, there's plenty to choose from.

Garden-wide discounts on furniture, sheds, equipment, and appliances at Wayfair

Wayfair has discounted a wide range of garden furniture and equipment items in preparation for the bank holiday sales. That means you're guaranteed to find something that fits perfectly in your space, with the price tag to sit even sweeter on the bank statement.

Bank holiday sales: home and appliance deals

Tassimo 2 pod coffee machine | £79.99 £39.99 at Argos

Can't face another instant coffee but don't want to faff about with a full espresso machine? This cheap Tassimo pod coffee machine looks set to put an end to your bleary eyed woes this bank holiday weekend. It takes a range of pod brands and, according to recent reviews, won't be a headache to clean either.

George Foreman medium grill | £59.99 £44.99 at Argos

These grills are a good option if you're looking to cook your meat in a healthier way, although there's a whole range of possible applications. Featuring an easily removable plate, this grill is easy to use, easy to clean, and is a decent size too.

De'longhi ECAM23.460 coffee machine | £699 £349 at Currys

With a bank holiday £350 off discount, this De'longhi is a fantastic buy if you're really seriously into your coffee. Not only does it look amazing, but this machine also has an integral coffee grinder, automatic cleaning system, and onboard memory that remembers how you like your brew - seriously high-end tech.

20% off selected KitchenAid products at Argos

You'll find a range of blenders, food processors, choppers, and other kitchen appliances available with a 20% discount at Argos this bank holiday weekend. With so much on offer, there's sure to be something you've been meaning to pick up reduced here.

Home security cameras up to £300 off at Very

If you're looking to beef up your home security this week, you'll find discounts on a range of brands and products available at Very. From Ring doorbell cameras to full Arlo Pro systems, there's a discount for every need this week.

Save up to £100 on large kitchen appliances at Currys

Currys have a large number of clearance appliance deals with savings of up to £100 on a range of washing machines, cookers, freezers, and much more.

20% off selected home lines at John Lewis

From cookware to lighting, bedding to garden furniture, you'll find a particularly large range of homeware items on sale right now at John Lewis. If you're looking for a change of scenery, or as much of a change as you can get at the moment, head over to grab your bargains soon.

When are the next bank holiday sales?

The next set of bank holiday sales is just around the corner, with Monday 25th May promising some fantastic savings this weekend. Bookmark this page, because we'll be bringing you all the best deals.

How to find the best Bank Holiday deals

We're highlighting all the best Bank Holiday sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're flying solo you'll want to take a look at the retailers who regularly discount the items you're after. So, in the world of TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets, head over to Currys, John Lewis, AO, and Amazon. For larger home and garden appliances, you'll also have luck with Argos, B&Q and Very.

More May bank holiday sales 2020