Beoplay E8 earbuds to get wireless charging upgrade this Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up soon, you may be looking to treat your significant other to some mind-blowing aural...technology.

If that’s the case, Bang & Olufsen could have you covered, announcing the release of a new generation of its popular Beoplay E8 wireless in-ears on February 14.

The original Beoplay E8s impressed us with their high level of audio quality, good design and simple setup.

Now the heritage audio brand’s first true wireless earbuds are getting an update to the leather carrying case, which can now hold a charge of 16 hours – four hours more than the previous generation was able to offer.

The case has also has been updated to support wireless charging. This means that you can put the carrying case on Bang & Olufsen’s new wireless charging pad to top up your battery, which will be sold separately to the earphones. Or just use a QI charger you already have at home, your choice.

Same earbuds, different case

Another update to the charging case is the inclusion of an LED light on the front of the case shows you the state of charging, while three LED lights on the back of the case show you the number of full charges left in the case.

Like the previous model, the each earbud of the Beoplay E8 2.0s feature a 5.7mm dynamic speaker, a small electromagnetic transducer, NFMI technology and a Bluetooth 4.2 chip with Digital Sound Processing.

It doesn’t look like the earbuds themselves have actually changed at all, with the new update focussed solely on accessories.

If you’ve already got the original Beoplay E8s, you’ll still be able to use the new charging case, so you can still get all the benefits of wireless charging.

The Beoplay E8 2.0s will be available from February 14 for $350 (around £275 / AU$490 based on current conversion rates). The wireless charging case will be sold separately from April 2019, with the retail price still to be confirmed.