Beats Solo Pro headphones drop back down to lowest prices ever in US and UK

Beats headphone deals have been hitting the shelves more frequently over the past few weeks, but this is the first time we've seen the Beats Solo Pro drop back down to record low prices in a while. You'll find the ANC headphones for just $229.95 right now, a price we haven't seen since July, and one that beats out every other Solo Pro headphone sale we've seen this year.

If you're shopping in the UK, you're in luck as well. Amazon has also cut the price of these powerful headphones across the pond, so you can pick them up for £189 this week. That's an £80 reduction over the original £269 price tag, and a discount we've only seen twice so far in 2020.

All of that means you've got another chance to bag yourself some Beats Solo Pro deals at a steal of a price. We wouldn't hesitate too long, however, whenever these kinds of prices have popped up this year, the sale hasn't lasted for more than a few days.

We're rounding up these Beats deals just below, but you can also check out more models in our guide to the best Beats headphone sales and prices happening right now.

Today's best Beats Solo Pro deals

Beats Solo Pro: $299.95 $229.95 at Amazon

Save $70 on the Beats Solo Pro at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price on the ANC headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability here.

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £189 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. There's an £80 reduction on these noise cancelling cups right now, bringing them well below £200 and resting at their lowest price yet.

