Latest Beats sale in the US and UK offers discounts of up to $150 / £130

If you've been on the hunt for a Beats sale, you're in luck - we've just found some great deals in both the UK and US, offering savings of up to $150 / £130 across the whole range.

In the US, Verizon is currently offering a 30% discount on all accessories when you buy three or more. For us crafty deals hunters, this can be used our advantage, as you can add two much cheaper accessories to score that massive 30% off on a much more expensive item, such as a Beats deal. The cheapest accessory that we've found that triggers the 30% discount is this Yealink accessory here - simply add two to your cart plus the Beats deals and then voila, you'll get your 30% discount.

Using this trick, you can pick up a pair of Beats Solo Pros for just $209.99 (was $299), or the Beats Powerbeats Pros for just $174.99 (was $249.99), making these the cheapest Beats deals in the US right now, and fantastic wireless headphone deals overall. If you're into colorful finishes, then you can also bag a flat $150 off these special edition Beats Studio 3's for just $199.99, although the standard colors are still eligible for Verizon's accessory promotion if you'd prefer.

If you're in the UK there's also some fantastic Beats deals on right now, such as this £130 discount on a pair of Beats Solo 3's for £119 (was £249) at iWOOT, or these Solo Pro's for just £119 (was £269) and Studio 3's for £249 (was £299) at Amazon. All in all, it's a fantastic time to be looking for a pair of Apple's premium headphone range, as these Beats deals are all offering excellent value for the money.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Beats deals in your region just below.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless | $299.99 $209.99 at Verizon

These Beats Solo Pros are the upper-mid tier of Beats wireless headphones, offering 22 hours of battery, a premium build and comfortable fit. They come with a full suite of active noise cancellation features as well as a transparency mode that allows you to quickly check your surroundings. Ivory, black and grey colors are currently available.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless | $249.99 $174.99 at Verizon

These PowerBeats Pros are the best earphones available from Beats and feature a totally wireless over-ear clip design. These are fitness-focused earphones built for performance in mind and feature 9 hours of battery, a sweat and water-resistant design, perfect for all your fitness fanatics out there.

Beats PowerBeats Wireless | $149.99 $104.99 at Verizon

If the PowerBeats Pros are a little too expensive for your taste then check out these more value-minded PowerBeats at Verizon. While not truly wireless like the Pro's, these super lightweight PowerBeats offer a massive 15 hours of battery life, a sweat and water-resistant design, and are much cheaper.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless | | $349 $199.99 at Verizon

These super-premium Studio3s aren't technically part of the 30% off accessories sale but they do feature a massive $150 discount if you want to get the special edition colors. Note: If you don't want these special edition Studio3s then you can still use the 30% off trick to get them for $244.99 with a black or grey version. Available colors: Defiant Red | Desert sandView Deal

Beats sale: the best deals in the UK

Beats Solo 3 Wireless | £249.99 £119.99 at IWOOT

If you're into the bling bling then you can pick up some gold Beats Solo 3's at IWOOT with a £130 discount right now. These are the entry-level wireless headphones from Beats but still offer fantastic sound, a great fit, and an astonishing 40 hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless | £269.95 £199 at Amazon

These Solo Pros are a step up from the Beats Solo 3's above and trade in a little bit of battery life for a suite of active noise cancellation features. Note however, you're still getting an amazing 22 hours of battery, a more premium build overall, and the option to turn off ANC features for 40 hours maximum battery.

Beats Studio3 Wireless | £299.95 £249.95 at Amazon

These premium Studio 3s are the best Beats you can buy right now and Amazon has just knocked £50 off the asking price, making them even better value. With full ANC, 22 hours of battery life, and Apple's W1 chip for great pairing, these are a worthy addition for any audiophile or casual user.

